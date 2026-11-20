Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA probe achieves light-day milestone and is 'not done yet'

NASA confirmed on Thursday its ​Voyager 1 probe has achieved an unprecedented distinction — becoming the first spacecraft to travel beyond ​a light-day from Earth — even as the aging probe runs ‌low ​on power and experiences technical anomalies in a mission one official promised is "never going to end." A radio signal sent by the robotic explorer from interstellar space was received in Madrid through the Deep Space Network, NASA's international array of radio antennas, showing the probe had reached the milestone ‌after 49 years, 2 months and 11 days of flight..

Archaic human species Homo erectus mastered the rainforest in China

Homo erectus was a pivotal species in the human evolutionary lineage, the first with body dimensions like our own, the first to trek out of Africa and the first to use fire. Eight fossilized teeth from two caves in China are now offering new insight into this important ancestor. The teeth, ‌discovered in the Baxian and Naxian caves located around 9 miles (15 km) apart in southern China's Guangxi province, show for the first time that Homo erectus was able to inhabit ‌a rainforest habitat, and that the species persisted on the Eurasian mainland longer than previously known. The teeth were determined to be 324,000 to 184,000 years old.

Maya stucco heads offer glimpse of ancient artistry in Guatemala

Guatemala has unveiled several expressive, life-sized stucco heads crafted in the Maya period, offering the public a look at what researchers say is a unique concentration of such sculptures from the Maya world. Dating from the seventh and eighth centuries, the pieces are part of a bigger ⁠collection unearthed at ​the Mirador Basin archaeological site in northern Guatemala in ⁠a series of digs over the last decade, impressing researchers with their artistry, state of preservation and the size of the collection.

Google picks Bezos' Blue Origin to launch AI computing satellites in 2029

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin said on Thursday ⁠that Alphabet's Google had selected its New Glenn rocket to launch satellites for Project Suncatcher, an experiment aimed at running AI systems in space. The planned mission advances efforts to move power-hungry AI computing beyond Earth, using sunlight ​in orbit to ease pressure on electricity grids, land and cooling systems.

PLD Space signs first commercial launch deal with Mitsubishi Electric

Spanish rocket company PLD Space has signed its first commercial ⁠launch contract with Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to send a small satellite into orbit aboard its MIURA 5 rocket, PLD said on Wednesday. Europe is racing to develop independent launch capabilities for small satellites and reduce reliance on US-based SpaceX.

NASA Voyager 1 probe believed ⁠to ​have reached 'light-day' milestone

NASA's Voyager 1 probe is believed to have now hit a distance milestone accomplished by no other spacecraft from Earth, based on advance computations by the US space agency, as the probe ventures through the near-emptiness of interstellar space. The robotic probe, launched in 1977, was calculated by NASA to have reached a light-day from Earth, the distance that light travels in 24 hours — ⁠about 16 billion miles (26 billion km) — on Wednesday at 5:16 a.m. ET (1016 GMT).

Scientists succeed in growing potatoes in simulated moon soil

Potatoes are one of the most important crops on Earth, ⁠a food that is a great source of starch, ⁠vitamins, minerals and fiber. They soon might be an important crop on the moon as well.

Scientists have now succeeded in growing nutritious potatoes in simulated lunar soil that are safe to eat, with an eye toward feeding astronauts who may staff bases on the lunar surface in the ‌near future. They supplemented the ‌lunar simulant with organic material, and found that with enough of it the potatoes grew just as ​well as they did in Earth soil.