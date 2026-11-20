Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe ​into what influence Nvidia was able to ​wield over a US Commerce Department investigation ‌of ​cloud company Megaspeed for possible illegal diversion of chips to China, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

In the November 19 letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, ‌the House Democrats said they wanted to know "whether the department allowed a major American corporation that is financially and personally linked to the Trump administration to interfere with enforcement activity." Singapore-based Megaspeed has attracted public attention since news broke that ‌former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect ‌of being a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday. China has denied Alice Huang is a spy.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that operates data centers, has been under US investigation for two years, the departments of Commerce and Justice said this week. They ⁠said Commerce investigators ​requested records from Nvidia ⁠in May 2025 about sales to the company and, with Singaporean authorities, conducted an on-site inspection in June 2025 at Megaspeed and interviewed ⁠Alice Huang. In August 2025, Nvidia contacted Commerce employees directly and requested a meeting with one of them, a Commerce official told Reuters, referring ​to the investigators. Nvidia told them Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler said the company could communicate with ⁠the employees.

"The American public and Congress deserve a full accounting of what happened, " US Representatives Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Committee ⁠on ​Foreign Affairs, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California wrote in the letter, which requested answers and relevant documents by December 1. “BIS conducts all enforcement strictly by the book," a spokesperson for the department's Bureau of Industry ⁠and Security said in a statement. "BIS enforces aggressively across the board, including with respect to chip smuggling."

Megaspeed said it ⁠complies with all applicable ⁠laws, including US export control requirements. An Nvidia spokesperson said that, as an American company it consults with department officials to answer questions, provide information and request their guidance ‌and instructions.

"We look ‌forward to engaging with Congress on this matter," the statement ​said. (Editing by Stephen Coates)