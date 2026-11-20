Iraqi security forces began ​deploying in Jurf al-Sakhar, a stronghold of the Kataib Hezbollah armed group, on Friday under ‌a compromise ​deal to try to defuse tension with Iran's most powerful Shi'ite militia ally in the country. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi this week ordered security forces to move against Kataib Hezbollah, which officials accused of running an oil smuggling network siphoning state-owned oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Jurf al-Sakhar.

Kataib Hezbollah (Battalions of the Party of God), branded a terrorist group by the United States, has rejected the smuggling accusations, which ‌have led to arrests that prompted fears of an armed confrontation. The group is among those that have claimed attacks on US forces in Gulf states since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran. A convoy of vehicles flying Iraqi flags made its way towards Jurf al-Sakhar on Friday and soldiers took up positions in the outskirts after senior Iraqi security officials told a press conference that government forces would protect the city.

The yellow flags of the Kataib Hezbollah group were visible further inside the city. Under the arrangement, brokered by Shi'ite politicians, Kataib members were expected to withdraw to ‌other parts of Iraq, a major oil producer and ally of both the United States and Iran.

SENIOR IRANIAN REPRESENTATIVE VISITED BAGHDAD, SOURCES SAY Kataib members were not visible to reporters accompanying the hundreds of troops, who were due to set up a security headquarters in Jurf ‌al-Sakhar to oversee the handover from Saturday. The deployment will include a unit tasked with protecting energy facilities, the security officials said.

Reflecting the gravity of the situation, Iraqi Shi'ite political figures said Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, arrived in Baghdad on Monday to help defuse tensions with Kataib Hezbollah. So far, nine senior security and oil officials have been dismissed following an investigation focused on Jurf al-Sakhar in Babil province, a Kataib stronghold about 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

Any direct confrontation with Iran's heavily armed militia allies in Iraq could be risky. After one of Zaidi's predecessors ordered a similar crackdown on those armed groups five years ago, the prime minister's Baghdad home was hit in ⁠a drone strike ​that authorities described at the time as an assassination attempt.

REFUSAL TO DISARM US President ⁠Donald Trump has pressured Zaidi to disarm the militias that have struck US troops and facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in solidarity with Tehran since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran at the end of February.

Kataib Hezbollah and other militias, all of whom report directly to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, have ⁠refused to hand over their weapons to the state. The Iran-backed groups have claimed more than 150 attacks on US forces since the Gaza war erupted in 2023 and more recently operations against American troops in the Gulf in solidarity with Iran.

Founded in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, Kataib is among the ​most influential members of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the umbrella group of hardline Shi'ite armed organisations supported by Iran. WIDE IRANIAN SWAY IN IRAQ

Kataib Hezbollah quickly developed a reputation for deadly attacks against military and diplomatic targets during the US-led counterinsurgency war and ⁠sectarian conflict of the 2000s, using snipers, rockets, mortars and roadside bombs. The 2003 US-led invasion toppled Iran's arch-enemy, longtime Sunni leader Saddam Hussein. Since then, Tehran has steadily entrenched itself in Iraq through strong ties to dozens of heavily armed Shi'ite militias and politicians.

Iraqi security officials say the militias' arsenals include assault rifles, machineguns, anti-tank guided missiles, mortars, precision-guided rockets, armed drones ⁠and ​some short-range ballistic and cruise missile capabilities. Kataib has its own political party, called Huquq, or Rights, with five lawmakers. An Iraqi official report said the group also generates cash through businesses such as construction, housing, trade, tourism and currency exchange, though Kataib denies this and says it is dedicated to security.

Pro-Iranian militias, including Kataib, enjoy a semi-official status in Iraq, which critics say encourages them to act with impunity. A shadowy group with no announced leadership structure, Kataib Hezbollah has thousands of hardened fighters. It forms several battalions in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a grouping of armed ⁠factions set up in 2014 to fight Islamic State and subsequently recognised as an official security force.

Fighters receive state salaries and Kataib Hezbollah members, including some designated as terrorists by the US, hold senior positions in the PMF. While it is technically under the command of Iraq's ⁠prime minister as part of the PMF, the group often operates outside the chain ⁠of command and has defied and challenged government statements calling for an end to attacks on US forces.

In August, Iraqi special forces reporting directly to the prime minister arrested the intelligence chief of the Iran-aligned faction Harakat al-Nujaba on accusations of involvement in drone attacks against US interests. The detention, which lasted 48 hours, triggered threats of retaliation from the group and prompted intervention by senior Shi'ite politicians to avoid an ‌escalation. A week later, Iraqi special forces arrested ‌four militia members over allegations they facilitated attacks on US interests.

(Maher Nazih reported from Jurf al-Sakhar, Muayad Hameed from Baghdad and Eman Abouhassira from Dubai; ​Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Philippa Fletcher)