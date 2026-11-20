​German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz ‌said on ​Friday that Ukraine must ‌continue to push ahead swiftly with reforms, particularly on the ‌rule of law and tackling ‌corruption, as a prerequisite for further financial aid and investment.

Speaking ⁠at ​a ⁠business summit in Berlin, Merz ⁠said sustained reform efforts were necessary ​to justify long-term Western support ⁠for Ukraine, adding that Germany ⁠would ​step up its backing in defence and humanitarian ⁠aid as Russia intensifies attacks on ⁠Ukraine's ⁠energy infrastructure ahead of winter.