Germany's Merz says Ukraine reforms key to sustaining long-term support
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that Ukraine must continue to push ahead swiftly with reforms, particularly on the rule of law and tackling corruption, as a prerequisite for further financial aid and investment.
Speaking at a business summit in Berlin, Merz said sustained reform efforts were necessary to justify long-term Western support for Ukraine, adding that Germany would step up its backing in defence and humanitarian aid as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.