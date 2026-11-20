Fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier ​Bartlett have been ruled ​out of Australia's five-match ‌Twenty20 series ​against England due to injury, the country's cricket board said on Friday. Beardman has suffered a ‌quadriceps strain in his left leg, while Bartlett injured his left knee. Their absence adds to Australia's concerns in the fast-bowling department, with Nathan ‌Ellis already sidelined by a side strain.

Billy Stanlake has been ‌called up as a replacement for the series, which begins on Saturday in Melbourne. Australia's T20 squad was already missing several key players, including Pat Cummins and Josh ⁠Hazlewood, who ​have been rested ⁠as they prepare for next month's test series against New Zealand.

Travis Head, Matthew ⁠Renshaw, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly are also absent. Beardman made an ​immediate impact last week, claiming 6-24 against England on his one-day ⁠international debut, the best bowling figures by an Australian debutant in the format.

Cricket ⁠Australia ​said Beardman is expected to return for the Big Bash League, while Bartlett will undergo further assessment before a timeline for ⁠his return is determined. SQUAD: Mitch Marsh (captain), Billy Stanlake, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, ⁠Joel Davies, Ben ⁠Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Henry Thornton, ‌Adam Zampa.