South Africa have been forced ​into a change to ​their second row for Saturday’s ‌Nations ​Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin with Franco Mostert replacing Ruan Nortje. SA Rugby said on Friday ‌that Nortje, named as lock alongside Eben Etzebeth in the starting line-up when it was announced on Monday, had picked up a niggle in ‌training during the week.

“Nortje has been monitored by the Bok medical ‌team throughout the week, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to take a cautious approach on Friday morning, naming Mostert in the second row to give Nortje further ⁠time ​to recover from ⁠his injury,” said a statement. Lood de Jager retains his place on the bench as ⁠the back-up lock.

Mostert, who will earn his 88th cap when he takes the ​field, started on the replacements bench in the games against France ⁠and Italy in the last two matches, meaning this will be his third appearance ⁠for ​the team on the November leg of the Nations Championship. Erasmus is serving a six-match ban from World Rugby after he questioned ⁠the integrity of match officials following his team's defeat on Friday at the ⁠Stade de ⁠France.

Erasmus is not allowed into the stadium on Saturday but able to work with the team in the ‌build-up. (Writing by ‌Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by William Maclean)