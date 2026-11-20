European shares were headed for their steepest weekly decline since March on Friday, as investors unwound AI-linked bets after Anthropic's blockbuster market debut failed to ‌revive confidence in the sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 1.3% to 630.22 points by 0926 GMT, on track for a weekly loss of more than 5%, its worst performance since the week ended March 6. The ‌index was also trading at a six-week low.

Anthropic reached a roughly $2 trillion valuation in its Nasdaq debut on ‌Thursday after a record IPO raise. But the broader market weakened as the high-profile debut did little to ease concerns about the returns on massive AI spending. "There's definitely a reassessment of AI and some nervousness around the trade," said Mark Preskett, senior portfolio ⁠manager at ​Morningstar Wealth in London. "Investors are ⁠sitting on good profits, so there's clearly some profit-taking. Multiples continue to fall for the hyperscalers and especially for semiconductor stocks."

Chip-linked stocks ⁠such as ASML, ASM International and STMicroelectronics shed more than 5%, dragging the tech sector down 3.7% to its lowest level since ​May. Among other movers, Vallourec tumbled 12.8% after the French steel pipe maker reported a 26% drop ⁠in third-quarter core profit, citing the impact of the Iran conflict and operational disruptions in the United States.

French videogame maker Ubisoft dropped 11.6% ⁠after reporting ​second-quarter net bookings below expectations and issuing a weaker-than-estimated outlook for the current quarter. Consumer staples stocks outperformed, with Nestle, Unilever and British American Tobacco up more than 1% each as investor sought shelter in ⁠defensive sectors.

Despite this week's losses, the STOXX 600 is up 6.2% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500's roughly 4.9% ⁠gain and underscoring the resilience ⁠of European equities, which recently hit record highs on the back of stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Meanwhile, investors await flash eurozone consumer confidence data due later in the day for ‌clues on ‌the region's economic outlook.

(Anjana Jayakrishnan Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Janane Venkatraman and Shilpi Majumdar)