​The US ​Treasury said ‌on Friday it ​imposed sanctions on four Iranian ‌individuals who have been serving as "oil trustees" by seeking to collect ‌and distribute to the Iranian government ‌funds from illicit international sales to evade prior sanctions and a US ⁠naval blockade.

The ​Treasury ⁠said in a statement that in ⁠many cases, the trustees have kept ​oil revenues for personal gain. ⁠Among the individuals sanctioned are Mohammad ⁠Javad ​Bavand, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guards intelligence officer, and ⁠Majid Taj, the brother of the Iranian ⁠Football ⁠Federation's president, Mehdi Taj, the Treasury said.