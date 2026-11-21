US stocks ‌extended ​their rout on Friday, and the S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmedcorrections after Anthropic's momentous debut fell flat, exacerbating worries over the AI trade that has driven this year's stock market rally. All three major US equity indexes ended sharply lower. The Dow and the S&P 500 are now more ‌than 10% below their record closing highs,confirming both indexes have entered correction.

The bellwether S&P 500 notched its seventh consecutive drop, its longest losing streak since February 2020. All three indexes logged their largest weekly percentage losses since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced his market-rattling "liberation day" tariff package.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped into negative territory for the year. "This is clearly a challenging day for capital markets, and as we head into a ‌Friday close, appears to be accelerating to a certain degree," Bill Northey, senior investment director at US Bank Wealth Management in Billings, Montana. "But as we step back and evaluate fundamentals and sentiment, ‌sentiment is clearly winning the day today."

"Sentiment is always the more powerful force in the immediate space, whereas fundamentals tend to win out over time," Northey added, referring to economic strength and solid corporate earnings, among other things. Anthropic's supersized debut as a publicly held company, which was intended to raise as much as $2 trillion in market cap, failed to catch fire on Thursday, closing 17.1% above its $83 offer price as enthusiasm for the stock faded throughout the session.

In its second day as a publicly held ⁠company, Anthropic's shares ​posted a steep loss. The Anthropic IPO, combined with Nvidia's ⁠quarterly earnings report, failed to dispel fears over risks associated with artificial intelligence and the massive expenditures on the nascent technology.

"Nvidia reported what might have been one of the greatest quarters in corporate earnings history; they did everything right," said Chuck Carlson, chief ⁠executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "A lot of people, myself included, were looking to the Anthropic debut to some extent as a clearing event, and it wasn't." The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index, which has powered much of ​the broader stock market's gains in recent months, was up as much as 106.6%in mid-June. That luster has faded.

Hyperscalers Amazon and Meta tumbled. Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius also posted steep losses ⁠on the day.

The tech selloff has prompted a rotation into more defensive sectors such as staples and healthcare. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 257.38 points, or 3.59%, to end at 6,918.45 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1,225.05 points, or 5.13%, to ⁠22,654.15. ​The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 908.88 points, or 1.85%, to 48,188.18.

INFLATION, FED IN FOCUS Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said the central bank's policy rate is not high enough to deal with inflation levels.

Markets are pricing a near-certain likelihood of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. A report from the University of Michigan survey ⁠showed post-election consumer sentiment rose to 7.3%.

Next week's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) figures will provide further clarity on the Fed's monetary policy path after a hotter-than-expected October inflation report last week. Among other movers, Intuit ⁠shares fell after the company cut its annual revenue growth ⁠forecast and agreed to sell Mailchimp to Bending Spoons for about $3.68 billion, five years after acquiring it for nearly three times as much.

UnitedHealth rose after TD Cowen upgraded its shares to a "buy" from a "hold" rating. The AI selloff also sent Caterpillar shares lower on worries over weakening demand for its power-generating and backup ‌power equipment.

Bitcoin dropped below the $60,000 ‌level, weighing on cryptocurrency firms including Coinbase, Strategy and Robinhood.