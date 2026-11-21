Three Salvadoran soldiers were killed while working with explosives in Haiti, El Salvador's military said on Friday, marking the first officially reported deaths under the large-scale deployment that began a month ago. One soldier died while being treated in the neighboring Dominican ‌Republic and another was injured and in stable condition, the army said in a statement.

It did not say where the blast took place or what type of explosives the soldiers were working with. A Salvadoran government spokesperson said they were not immediately able to share more information. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele last month rushed more than 2,000 troops to fight powerful, ‌heavily armed gangs in the Caribbean nation after four Salvadoran members of a UN-backed mission went missing on October 18.

Bukele has said the operation aims to recover the ‌missing personnel. The leader of a gang that operates in the area where they went missing has suggested in video messages that the four Salvadorans were killed but denied responsibility. Bukele has published several dramatic videos of strikes on gang leaders' residences around Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, and thousands of Haitians have marched in support of his intervention. However, analysts warn that without a long-term plan to secure territory, attacks could backfire on ⁠civilians.

Haiti's government, ​through a task force supported by a private ⁠military contractor run by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, has since March 2025 run anti-gang operations using explosive-packed drones. This has fueled criticism from human rights groups citing civilians' exposure to blasts in densely populated areas. The ⁠UN estimates at least 87 civilians, including 21 children, have since been killed in air operations, which now include both drone strikes and gunfire from helicopters.

In August last year, two Haitian police officers ​were killed and two more seriously injured when an explosive drone accidentally detonated at a base near the capital. Authorities said local residents had brought the faulty drone ⁠in to police after its operator lost contact with the device due to poor weather, but it exploded soon after.

Early this month, US authorities said three Salvadoran soldiers were injured and one was airlifted out of ⁠Haiti ​for treatment. Washington has endorsed Bukele's mission, which is operating under a bilateral agreement with Haiti's government. Haiti's security and justice minister, Patrick Pelissier, who traveled to San Salvador this week, announced at a press conference on Friday that his government had struck an agreement with a Salvadoran company specializing in prison-building to build three new prisons in ⁠Haiti.

He also said that when Sylvio Cator, a football stadium closed for years since gangs took over the neighborhood, is made ready, the first match there would pit ⁠Haiti against El Salvador as a symbol of ⁠the new closeness between the nations. Haitian police and Salvadoran forces said last week they had jointly reclaimed the stadium. The facility is a stone's throw from Martissant, where police on Thursday struck a building with explosives and killed 34 suspected gang members.