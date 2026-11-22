Fiji earned their first win of the Nations Championship with ​a 21-16 victory over Italy on Saturday, with ​captain Tevita Ikanivere scoring two tries, and ‌the sides ​will meet again next Friday in the 11 place final after they both finished bottom of their respective groups. The game lived up to its promise to be an ‌evenly contested affair, with Italy one spot behind 10th placed Fiji in the world rankings.

The sides had each won six of their previous meetings, with both arriving for their final group game having lost all five games in the competition, and it was ‌Fiji who held on to leave Italy as the only side to finish without a win. Italy took the lead ‌in the ninth minute when Alessandro Ortombina was held up and pushed back from the line, before Stephen Varney passed to Lorenzo Cannone who powered over.

Tommaso Allan converted and then tapped over an easy penalty before Fiji closed the gap with captain Tevita Ikanivere's try from a lineout drive in ⁠the 18th ​minute. Italy went in at the ⁠break six points ahead after Allan again opted to take the three points with another penalty close to the line but Fiji roared back with ⁠two tries after halftime.

Ikanivere went over under the posts for his second try five minutes after the break and eight minutes later Kitione ​Salawa pounced on a loose ball, and kicked forward before touching down. Caleb Muntz converted both tries to give ⁠Fiji some breathing space and after Allan kicked one penalty into the corner only to see his side lose the lineout, the fullback opted for the ⁠three ​points the next time around to put Italy within touching distance with 15 minutes still remaining.

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada came down from the stands to speak to the match officials on the sideline, clearly unhappy with decisions going ⁠against his side late on as they pushed for the try. His side will have their chance for revenge in Twickenham ⁠in six days time, but ⁠Italy are on a dismal run and the afternoon in Udine ended with their sixth consecutive loss.

Fiji could have overtaken Japan in the standings with a fourth try, but head coach ‌Jake White will ‌be content to see his side hang on under pressure for ​the win.