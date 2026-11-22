Two first-half tries from Rob Baloucoune helped a rejuvenated Ireland beat South ​Africa 20-17 on Saturday but a losing bonus point was enough to ​book the world champions a place in next weekend's ‌Nations ​Championship final. With Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus watching on from his hotel serving the first of a six-match ban, Ireland dominated the first period and led the subdued Springboks 17-10 at halftime thanks to Baloucoune's tries and one from Ronan Kelleher.

A Sam ‌Prendergast penalty stretched the lead to 10 points and while a Malcolm Marx try cut it to three just before the hour, the Springboks could not breach the brilliant Irish defence and fell to back-to-back defeats. ERASMUS WATCHES ON FROM AFAR

The build-up was dominated by Erasmus' ban for questioning the integrity of match officials following last week's loss to ‌France and while some visiting fans sported masks of their suspended coach, his players' performance offered little support. They had demolished the Ireland scrum when they won in ‌Dublin a year ago and looked ready to pick up where they left off on Saturday with a couple of early easy shoves handing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the opportunity to put them 3-0 up.

But Ireland were a different beast this time and roared straight back, stretching the visitors with Stuart McCloskey finding Baloucoune with a fine long pass for the winger to step smartly inside for the opening try ⁠of the game ​on eight minutes. The in-form Ulster man was ⁠almost in again shortly after, only to lose his grip on the ball at the last second under pressure from Cameron Hanekom but he only had to wait a couple more minutes to notch ⁠his fourth try of the tournament.

While a rare obliteration of the South Africa scrum brought the biggest roar of the game and celebrations among the Irish pack, it was the Springboks' ​steamrolling set-piece that set up Morne van den Berg to level the scores against the run of play four minutes from the break. However, the hosts took ⁠a deserved lead into the break when Kelleher, starting at hooker with captain Dan Sheehan playing at number eight for the first time, powered over from a smart lineout maul five yards out from the ⁠Springbok ​line.

South Africa started the second half a little better and Canan Moodie, an early replacement for the injured Damian Willemse, was a stray boot from a brilliant finish in the corner. But they could not get any kind of flow into their game, even after the deployment of their 'Bomb Squad' from the bench helped lead to ⁠the converted Marx try that set up the tight finish.

Ireland crucially remained on the front foot and stood up to some late pressure to the dismay of ⁠Erasmus, who smashed the table at full ⁠time and shouted at a TV during a live online watch party he was hosting four kilometres away at the team hotel. Andy Farrell's men, who began the day with an outside shot of topping the Northern Hemisphere standings, cannot catch England but ‌are guaranteed a top-three finish ‌and one of the marquee games at the November 27-29 finals weekend at Twickenham.

(Reporting ​by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)