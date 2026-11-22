Leaders Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points ​clear at the top of the Premier League table as they drew 2-2 ‌at ​Newcastle United and Manchester City's lean streak continued in a 1-1 home draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze put champions Arsenal ahead in the 33rd minute at St James' Park and they appeared on course for a 10th win in their opening 11 games but Newcastle hit back after the break with goals by Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw. Noni ‌Madueke equalised for the visitors who could have their lead cut to three points if Brighton & Hove Albion beat Hull City on Sunday.

"Second half, the first 20 minutes was obviously not good by our standard, and then obviously when you give this team and this crowd belief at home, it's difficult," Madueke told Sky Sports. "I think we showed character to get back into the game, but in the end, I reckon 2-2 is probably a fair result."

City avoided a fourth successive Premier League ‌defeat but dropped more points as they were forced to come from a goal down against Fulham. Elliot Anderson's first league goal since his big-money move from Nottingham Forest spared the side's blushes but could not prevent boos from ‌the home fans as City failed to beat Fulham for the first time in 21 meetings.

Rodrigo Muniz's clinical finish from former City player Oscar Bobb's pass gave Fulham the lead in the 16th minute but the hosts improved after the break and Anderson sent a sweetly-struck volley into the bottom corner in the 57th minute. The result left City in third place with 22 points from 11 games six points behind Arsenal.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea dropped to eighth as they were thumped 4-1 at home by Leeds United who jumped above them into sixth with Noah Okafor twice on target ⁠for the visitors. BOURNEMOUTH ​CLIMB TO FOURTH

Bournemouth moved up to fourth as forward Evanilson ⁠scored in his sixth successive league game, netting the first goal in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Justin Kluivert was also on target as Marco Rose's Bournemouth claimed a club record ninth successive win in all competitions.

"Tonight I will smile, but not just because of the table -- because we ⁠win," Rose said. Eighteen-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett marked his first Premier League start for Tottenham Hotspur with his first senior goal in his side's 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town.

In Thomas Frank's first game in charge of bottom club Crystal Palace, they twice come from a goal ​down at Coventry City but ended up losing 3-2. Aston Villa drew 0-0 at home to Sunderland. Victory over Fulham has been a given for Manchester City fans in a sequence stretching back 14 years.

Failure to ⁠make it 21 wins on the spin against the London side, however, added to the gloom that has descended on the Etihad Stadium and the seven successive victories that City began the season with are a fading memory. "There is something we need to adjust," said City manager Enzo Maresca, whose side ⁠have ​gone nine games without a clean sheet.

"For sure, we don't like these kinds of moments in terms of four games in a row without a win." City's habit of conceding early goals again undermined them as Muniz completed a silky Fulham move.

HAALAND GOAL RULED OUT Erling Haaland had an equaliser ruled out by VAR when he was adjudged to have kicked the ball out of the hands of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

City laboured before Anderson found a way through, but Fulham ⁠looked the more likely winners with home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making two fine saves. Fulham are now five matches unbeaten after a poor start to the season under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Boos rang out at fulltime at Stamford Bridge ⁠as Chelsea slumped to a third defeat in four league games. Emmanuel ⁠Emegha gave Chelsea the lead on his full debut but Okafor levelled and Alonso's side crumbled after the break with Dominic Calvert-Lewin putting Leeds ahead from the penalty spot before Okafor hooked in his side's third.

Many Chelsea fans had left by the time Brenden Aaronson ran through to seal Leeds's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999. "We have lost ‌a bit of the confidence which we ‌were playing with. It's a delicate moment but we have to go through it together and find solutions," Alonso said.

(Reporting ​by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon and Ed Osmond)