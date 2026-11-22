Ireland coach Andy Farrell said the turnaround in his side's ​scrum from being decimated by South Africa last year to ​standing up in Saturday's 20-17 win epitomised the ‌progress ​they are making towards next year's World Cup.

The Springboks' overwhelming scrum pressure in Dublin almost exactly 12 months ago left a dazed Ireland playing part of that game with 12 men following a ‌frenzy of yellow cards and lucky to escape with just a 24-13 defeat. Farrell described as "huge" the moment his pack turned the tables on 26 minutes on Saturday with a powerful shove that elicited a huge roar from the crowd and while South Africa were still a force ‌at the setpiece, it was a much more even battle.

"I think it epitomised what we were about in general," Farrell told a ‌news conference, crediting his side for "just getting on with it" when any pack knows it's not always going to go their way against the world's best scrummagers. Captain Dan Sheehan, playing at the back instead of the front of the scrum for only the second time in his professional career due to an injury crisis at number ⁠eight, said ​the real focus put into the ⁠scrum in recent months was paying off.

"It's more a mentality of buying in. We can look at angles and all this crap, but if you don't go forward, ⁠you're not getting anywhere. It's as simple as that, really," he added when asked if the improvements were technical or mental. South Africa assistant coach Felix ​Jones, a former Ireland international, said that while the world champions still felt they were dominant in the scrum overall, there ⁠was no question Ireland had definitely improved in that area.

Fellow assistant Mzwandile Stick, who was handling match day duties alongside Jones with Rassie Erasmus serving the first of a ⁠six-match ​ban, said the Springboks' discipline let them down and that their usually reliable kicking game was not where they wanted it to be. A losing bonus point means they have a Nations Championship final to make amends next week.

For Farrell, whose side remain in contention ⁠for the third-place playoff, a win against a team that is "by a stretch" the world's best represented a big step forward. "That was the ⁠aim, to deliver when it matters ⁠and this game mattered to us. We didn't shy away from that and we were able to perform," he said.

"I've said it already with the World Cup in 10 months' time, 11 months' time, ‌it's all about stepping ‌stones and this is a big one, that's for sure."