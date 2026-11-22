Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha ​lifted the Kansas City ​Current past the Washington ‌Spirit ​2-1 for their first NWSL Championship title on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington ‌D.C.

DiBernardo scored direct from a corner early in the second half and Debinha added another from a superb solo effort in ‌stoppage time, tuning out the noise from the partisan fans ‌at the raucous "Rowdy Audi" venue. Spirit forward Trinity Rodman clawed one back a minute later but exited the pitch in tears as Washington finished runners-up ⁠for ​the third year ⁠in a row.

The two sides combined for 19 fouls across a chippy ⁠first half, where Rodman was left writhing in pain after a ​hard challenge by Current defender Laney Rouse in the fifth ⁠minute. Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver made a brave stop in the 11th minute, getting ⁠in ​front of Current attacker Temwa Chawinga's fierce strike.

DiBernardo opened the scoring in the 54th minute, curving her corner ⁠kick over MacIver's head and straight into the goal. Chawinga connected with ⁠Debinha in ⁠stoppage time and the Brazilian went streaking down the pitch before slotting the ball past MacIver.