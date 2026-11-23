Euro zone growth momentum held up in November but was increasingly reliant on a surging Germany to make up for a weakening France, while fading business confidence cast a shadow over the bloc's outlook, a survey showed. The ‌S&P Global Flash Euro zone Composite PMI Output Index held steady at 51.7 in November, and while below a Reuters poll estimate for 51.9, it marked a fifth straight month of expansion.

PMI readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity. "The unchanged reading for the euro zone’s composite PMI in November leaves it consistent with resilient economic growth but with Germany expanding ‌at a decent pace and France still contracting," said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.

"The country breakdown suggests the German economy is doing well. In contrast, the ‌French economy – which contracted in Q3 – is continuing to struggle." France's private sector shrank more sharply due to the steepest manufacturing output decline since February 2025, raising the chance of it entering a technical recession this quarter, S&P Global said.

A wave of student protests took place across Europe on Friday, inspired by demonstrations in France that were marred by violent confrontations with police and looting. "The euro zone's second-largest economy is ⁠struggling with weak domestic ​demand, in part due to hesitancy ⁠from clients to commit to projects ahead of a highly uncertain election period next year," said S&P Global's Joe Hayes.

In Germany, however, growth accelerated and its PMI jumped to 55.0, the highest reading since March ⁠2022. Britain, outside the currency union, saw growth slow slightly as weaker foreign demand for services and in the property market was largely offset by the buildout of artificial intelligence capacity.

PRICE PRESSURES PUT ​SPOTLIGHT ON ECB Overall in the euro zone, new orders rose for the fifth consecutive month and at a slightly quicker pace than in October. New ⁠export orders also expanded, though growth was the slowest in three months. Manufacturers saw stronger order growth than services firms.

Business confidence in the year-ahead outlook fell for a fourth month to its lowest since May, while ⁠euro ​zone companies kept staffing levels broadly unchanged in November. A near three-and-a-half-year high in manufacturing job creation was offset by a second consecutive month of cuts in services employment. Input costs rose sharply again, though the rate of inflation eased to a three-month low. Output price growth also slowed, reaching its weakest pace since August with weaker ⁠price increases across both manufacturing and services.

"This persistent prevalence of price pressures reinforces our expectation of further ECB tightening in December," said Iain Simmons at Oxford Economics. The European Central ⁠Bank will deliver a final deposit ⁠rate hike in this cycle next month, according to most economists polled by Reuters.

The S&P Global Flash Euro zone Services PMI fell to a five-month low of 51.2 from October's 51.4, defying the Reuters poll forecast for a rise to 51.8. The Flash ‌Euro zone Manufacturing PMI rose ‌to a two-month high of 52.9 from 52.7, just pipping the 52.8 poll estimate.