​Poland has ​reported an ‌outbreak of highly ​pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on ‌a turkey farm in the north of the country, the World Organisation ‌for Animal Health said ‌on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal upturn in the deadly disease. The ⁠virus ​was ⁠detected on a farm in the ⁠town of Biskupiec in the Warminsko-Mazurskie region, ​and killed 587 turkeys out ⁠of 18,723, the Paris-based WOAH said, ⁠citing ​a report from the Polish authorities. The remaining birds ⁠were culled.

It was the first H5N1 ⁠bird ⁠flu outbreak since May.