Poland reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm
Poland has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a turkey farm in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal upturn in the deadly disease. The virus was detected on a farm in the town of Biskupiec in the Warminsko-Mazurskie region, and killed 587 turkeys out of 18,723, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Polish authorities. The remaining birds were culled.
It was the first H5N1 bird flu outbreak since May.