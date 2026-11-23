US stock index futures rebounded sharply on Monday as ‌investors ​returned to AI-linked shares after last week's steep selloff pushed the S&P 500 and the Dow into correction territory.

The rebound follows a tumultuous week for the AI trade, which was already strained by concerns over hefty spending commitments and ‌the durability of demand. Pressure intensified after the abrupt departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and growing worries that AI-related spending could slow after the US midterm elections. Sentiment also took a hit when Anthropic quickly lost momentum following its highly anticipated market debut on Thursday. Its shares rose 4.8% in premarket trading on Monday, after falling 8.5% on ‌Friday.

But analysts were reluctant to call a recovery yet, preferring to see whether the rebound would last or prove only a temporary reprieve. "As long as ‌volatility remains elevated, even a sharp bounce is hard to read as the start of a sustainable recovery," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, while noting that the AI "bubble has burst."

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both confirmed corrections on Friday, closing more than 10% below their record highs. The Nasdaq was down 18% from its peak, while the Nasdaq-100 was just shy ⁠of confirming ​bear-market territory, down 19.8% from its October 6 ⁠closing high.

"There are reasons to expect further volatility. But there are also reasons why markets could recover before the uncertainties disappear," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. "A market rebound does not ⁠require the problems to be solved. But investors must distinguish between companies facing temporary valuation pressure and those facing lasting damage to profits."

At 5:17 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up ​933 points, or 1.94%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 188.75 points, or 2.72%. Nasdaq-100 E-minis were up 884.75 points, or 3.52%. Chip stocks led Monday's rebound. ⁠Nvidia rose 8.7%, rebounding from its longest weekly losing streak since 2008. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively, while Micron Technology rose 7%.

Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 10.1%, ⁠IREN ​gained 10.2%, Nebius advanced 11.1%, Applied Digital added 9.8%, and Core Scientific rose 8%. Later in the day, investors will assess business activity data as the S&P Global November Composite PMI data is due.

The key release this week, however, will be Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures report, which could offer fresh direction on the Federal ⁠Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Traders are pricing in about a 96% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Recent hawkish ⁠signals from policymakers and minutes from the ⁠central bank's latest meeting have weighed on sentiment. New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak later on Monday. Elsewhere, Zscaler rose 12.8% after CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy the cybersecurity provider in an all-stock deal that values ‌Zscaler at about $43.9 billion.

CrowdStrike ‌shares fell 2.6%.