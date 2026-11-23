Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using naval drones on Sunday, the day after a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy said on Monday morning that ‌Ukraine used seven naval drones in Sunday's attack, and had also hit the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Russia had used to transport weapons.

"Despite all the enemy's attempts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette 'Mercury' was sunk," Zelenskiy posted on Telegram, the first official acknowledgement that Ukraine has carried out an attack in Libya. "We continue operations in designated waters."

Zelenskiy said a ‌Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter had been destroyed along with the corvette. Russia's Defence Ministry did not immediately comment. EASTERN LIBYA HAS MILITARY TIES TO RUSSIA

After a civil war, eastern Libya ‌is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia, while the west is controlled by an internationally recognised Government of National Unity based in Tripoli. Libya's eastern-based government said the corvette was docked at the Benghazi naval base on Sunday when it was hit.

The Institute for the Study of War said it had stopped for several days, under a cooperation agreement, to refuel and resupply as it escorted Russian cargo ⁠ships that ​can carry military supplies heading for Russia. Osama Hamad, prime ⁠minister of Libya's eastern-based government, said he had asked the UN to investigate "suspicions that the boats had been launched from western Libya" and to verify the presence of Ukrainian military experts there. No comment was immediately available from ⁠the Tripoli government.

Russia's Transport Ministry said in March that Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya had attacked the Arctic Metagaz, which was carrying liquefied natural gas from Murmansk. Libya's maritime agency reported that the vessel ​had sunk between Libya and Malta after catching fire. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for that attack. GULF OF FINLAND DRONE ATTACK ON RUSSIAN SHIP

On Saturday, a drone ⁠attack set fire to another Russian cargo ship, the Sparta II, operated by the Russian defence logistics firm Oboronlogistika, in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish military said it was likely to have been carried out by Ukraine, ⁠although ​Kyiv did not immediately comment. All 16 crew were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship, one of them slightly injured.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about the attack by saying there was a "dangerous trend of increasing terrorist activity" in the Baltic Sea. He said Moscow hoped states in the area would warn Kyiv off such operations. Russian, Estonian and ⁠Finnish vessels fought the fire after the Sparta II drifted into Finnish waters, and a Russian ship began towing it away on Sunday.

US-backed talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed this month ⁠after a nine-month hiatus in an effort ⁠to end the war, Europe's biggest since World War Two, albeit with little result so far. Mykola Bielieskov of the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv said Ukraine was looking to strengthen its position with "horizontal escalation".

"Since neither side is able to compel the other to accept terms ‌of settlement through the battlefield ‌only, both try to find new ways to pressure each other," he said.