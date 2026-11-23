Nine months into the biggest energy shock in modern history, the oil ​market's recovery is surprisingly swift, but plentiful crude supplies are masking a stubborn diesel shortage that could yet upend fuel markets. Benchmark Brent crude has ​dropped by more than 20% since the start of the month to just over $90 a barrel. Recovering ‌Middle East ​exports and fading fears of a major escalation in the US-Iran war have driven the decline. The retreat comes after high fuel prices pummeled US President Donald Trump's Republican Party in this month's midterm elections.

Crucially, gasoline and diesel prices have also retreated from their peaks, offering consumers some relief and promising to ease inflationary pressures on governments. In Europe, a major diesel importer, futures prices have fallen by a quarter from their September peak to around $160 a barrel, but they ‌remain nearly twice their level at the start of the year.

In the US, the world's largest refiner and oil consumer, retail diesel prices have slipped below $6 a gallon to a two-month low, while gasoline was down below $4 for the first time since August, according to GasBuddy. Any lasting recovery hinges on easing Middle East tensions, however, and that is far from assured. Iran has stepped up attacks on tankers around the Strait of Hormuz and struck facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia continues to target Saudi Arabia.

As a result, oil flows through Hormuz slowed to around 9.5 million barrels per day in the 10 days through November 19, from an ‌average of 12.2 million bpd in October, which was the highest level since the war began in late February, according to shipping analytics firm Kpler. While traders wait to see if tensions will ease, they face a decidedly unusual mix of crude and fuel market dynamics.

CRUDE BOUNCE For crude, the direction is ‌clear: more supply, rebuilding inventories and lower prices. The global market is expected to return to surplus in the fourth quarter for the first time since the war began, with production projected to exceed demand by 1.7 million bpd, according to the International Energy Agency.

The Middle East disruption has resulted in the loss of nearly 3 billion barrels of oil, more than any previous crisis, forcing consumers to draw heavily on inventories, which have fallen by a cumulative 462 million barrels since the start of the war, according to the IEA. Recovering Middle East exports have begun to close that gap. While onshore crude inventories continued to decline in October and remain at their lowest level since at least 2016, tentative signs suggest the great inventory drain is turning, particularly in the US.

Commercial US crude ⁠stockpiles have risen ​by around 2% since the start of November after hitting their lowest point since 2018 ⁠in September, according to US Energy Information Administration data. China also appeared to add to its vast crude inventories in October. Crude, in other words, is no longer the market's biggest headache.

DIESEL DIVIDE Fuel markets remain considerably tighter. The tightness, though, is tilted heavily toward diesel following the loss of refining capacity in the Middle East and months of Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

In 2025, the Middle ⁠East and Russia together accounted for more than 2 million bpd, or nearly 30%, of the 7.4 million bpd of diesel shipped by sea. Global seaborne diesel exports have averaged just 6.2 million bpd so far this year despite sharply higher US shipments, explaining why diesel remains scarce. US inventories have recovered slightly in recent weeks, largely because US exports have fallen ​due to soaring tanker rates. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, have rebounded by almost 6% since the end of October, when they fell below 100 million barrels for the first time since 2003. They remain around 15% below their five-year average, however, leaving little cushion as ⁠the northern hemisphere enters the winter heating season.

Gasoline tells a very different story. The market has been far less exposed to the loss of Middle Eastern and Russian supplies, allowing inventories to recover much faster. US gasoline stocks have risen by nearly 6% since hitting their lowest level since 2014 in late September and are now back above their five-year average.

That growing divergence between diesel scarcity and gasoline abundance is ⁠becoming ​the defining feature of the refining market, which continues to operate at very high rates. MIXED FUELINGS

The split is even more obvious in refining margins. US gasoline margins of around $20 a barrel are back below their pre-war levels. While diesel margins have retreated from an all-time high of $118 a barrel in mid-September to around $80, they are still twice their pre-war level. European diesel refining margins have similarly retreated from around $90 a barrel in September to $60, but they remain roughly triple their 2025 average.

Falling product prices have also sharply reduced US refining profitability. The benchmark US refining crack spread has dropped from a record-high $72 a barrel in September to ⁠around $41 now. That is the lowest since April, but it is still exceptionally strong by historical standards. That leaves refiners caught in an unusual bind: running hard to capture strong diesel margins, they are simultaneously pumping more gasoline into a market that is already recovering quickly.

For now, diesel's extraordinary profitability should comfortably ⁠compensate refiners for weaker gasoline returns. And with global fuel inventories still diminished after nine ⁠months of disruption, gasoline prices are unlikely to collapse. However, if gasoline supplies build far enough to crush gasoline margins, they could eventually overwhelm diesel's profitability and drag overall refining margins toward levels that force plants to cut runs.

For now, that remains a distant prospect. But until all product markets come back into balance, unexpected price anomalies will likely continue popping up. (The opinions expressed here are those of Ron Bousso, a columnist for Reuters.)

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(Ron Bousso; Editing by Marguerita Choy)