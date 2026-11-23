Czech prime minister Babis: proposal for next EU budget is 'absolutely unacceptable'
The latest proposal for the European Union's budget for 2028-2032 presented by European Council chief Antonio Costa on Saturday is "absolutely unacceptable", Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday ahead of a meeting of the Visegrad Group of central European countries on the EU funding plans.
Babis said he did not agree with what he said was insufficient portion of the budget to be allocated to national funding programmes and with including funding for Ukraine, which he said should be separated form the budget itself.