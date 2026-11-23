​The ​latest proposal ‌for the European ​Union's budget for 2028-2032 ‌presented by European Council chief Antonio Costa on Saturday is "absolutely unacceptable", Czech ‌Prime Minister Andrej Babis ‌said on Monday ahead of a meeting of the Visegrad ⁠Group ​of ⁠central European countries on the EU ⁠funding plans.

Babis said he did ​not agree with what he ⁠said was insufficient portion of ⁠the ​budget to be allocated to national funding programmes ⁠and with including funding for ⁠Ukraine, ⁠which he said should be separated form the ‌budget ‌itself.