India remains fully committed to implementing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), and the ongoing dispute over bulk Scotch whisky imports is a technical issue concerning customs classification rather than a withdrawal of tariff concessions, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday. Briefing reporters, Agarwal asserted that the government had not backtracked on its commitments under the trade agreement and was working towards resolving the classification issue in consultation with the Finance Ministry.

"The commitment is as given under CETA," Agarwal said, adding that there was "no pull back, push back" on India's commitments under the agreement. He said the government's position was clear at all levels and had been communicated to UK authorities. Agarwal also noted that he had met UK importers around 15 days ago and understood that they were satisfied with the engagement and the proposed way forward.

Explaining the dispute, the Commerce Secretary said India's tariff concessions under CETA were negotiated on the understanding that bulk Scotch whisky was imported under Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) code 220830. However, it subsequently emerged that bulk Scotch whisky was also being imported under HSN code 220890, a residual category covering other products, with different tariff concessions applicable to the two classifications.

Agarwal explained that the classification under the residual category stemmed from earlier court rulings, including judgments by the Bombay and Delhi High Courts dating back to the early 1990s, which supported importers who had challenged the Revenue Department's classification. "Negotiators were not aware" that bulk Scotch whisky was also being imported under the residual classification, he said, adding that the category covered hundreds of products.

He further noted that the UK side had not raised the issue during negotiations and that representations by British industry, recorded in a UK House of Commons committee report after the agreement was signed, indicated that the matter had come to their attention subsequently. The clarification comes amid concerns over higher import duties on bulk Scotch whisky despite tariff concessions under the bilateral trade agreement.

According to a Reuters report dated November 18, bulk Scotch imports were facing an effective duty of 162.5 per cent, including a consumption tax, compared with the 150 per cent tariff applicable before the agreement. The report noted that the trade pact had reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky to 75 per cent, but a dispute over customs classification had created uncertainty for importers.

The dispute centres on bulk Scotch concentrates used as raw materials for blended whiskies, with Indian investigators arguing that such imports fall under a newly created customs classification for "compound alcoholic preparations", attracting a tariff of 150 per cent. The report further noted that the additional consumption tax raised the effective duty to 162.5 per cent, prompting concerns among liquor manufacturers that had anticipated lower import costs following the implementation of the trade agreement in July.

It also reported that more than 80 shipping containers carrying bulk Scotch whisky belonging to major liquor companies had been held up at Indian ports amid the dispute. According to Reuters, the consignments could be provisionally released pending investigation, subject to payment of duty equivalent to 75 per cent of the goods' value upfront, with the remaining amount covered through bank guarantees.

The report highlighted that the requirement for bank guarantees could put pressure on the working capital of liquor manufacturers, particularly smaller companies. It further noted that around 80 per cent of Scotch whisky imported from Britain by volume arrives in bulk, with India being the largest market for Scotch whisky by volume.

Most bulk Scotch imports are used in the production of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), where Scotch is blended with other spirits to manufacture whisky for the domestic market. Addressing concerns over delayed consignments, Agarwal said revenue authorities, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), had been asked to release shipments following due procedure.

"To my knowledge the cargo has been released," he said, adding that the consignments would be dealt with in accordance with the clarification once it was issued. The Commerce Secretary said the Commerce Ministry was working closely with the Finance Ministry, which had already held meetings on the matter, and that progress had been made towards finding a resolution.

He emphasised that the objective was to arrive at a technical solution that respected existing court orders while honouring the tariff concessions under CETA "in spirit". Acknowledging that the UK government had raised the issue with India, Agarwal said both sides remained engaged in discussions.

"We have not reached that stage where both sides are saying different things," he said, adding that a final determination on whether the product qualified for the concession was yet to be made. He also highlighted the importance of bulk Scotch whisky imports for India's domestic liquor industry, noting that the product supports blending, bottling and packaging activities and generates employment across the supply chain.

Agarwal said the government was keen to resolve the matter expeditiously while ensuring that its commitments under the bilateral trade agreement were upheld. (ANI)