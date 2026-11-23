The UK government has raised concerns with India over high bulk Scotch tariffs imposed by ‌New Delhi, and India is seeking legal opinion internally to swiftly resolve the dispute linked to the two countries' trade pact, Indian commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday. India is now imposing an effective duty of 162.5% on bulk Scotch imports, which has become a major sticking ‌point in the pact, Reuters reported last week, citing sources.

Agrawal said that the UK government has flagged the issue to India, ‌whose trade and finance ministry officials are working to resolve the matter in the next few days, while complying with court decisions and India’s commitments under the pact. "India holds its commitment to the entire agreement in that. There is no pullback, pushback, thinking back... It is clear in our mind. It's clear in the government's mind at ⁠all levels, ​and it's also I think ⁠in our conversation with the UK authorities," Agrawal said.

The India-UK trade agreement, which came into effect in July, halved tariffs on Scotch whisky to 75%, a move which ⁠was hailed by businesses and Britain as a major win for companies such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo, which import bulk Scotch whisky and blend ​it to produce popular brands for India's $65 billion liquor market. But in the first major dispute linked to the India-UK pact, ⁠Indian investigators have argued companies are using the wrong customs classifications in importing bulk Scotch concentrates - these are deemed to be raw materials used to make drinks like blended whiskies.

Agrawal ⁠said ​on Monday that containers holding bulk Scotch had been released from Indian ports, after thousands of litres belonging to Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi had been stranded in more than 80 shipping containers, Reuters reported earlier this month. He said trade negotiators on both sides ⁠were unaware of certain court cases in India relating to tariff issues, without elaborating on those cases, adding that differences in interpretation had ⁠emerged due to past court ⁠cases.

The Indian government is arguing privately with companies — from Diageo and Pernod to Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders and Distillers - that their bulk Scotch imports do not qualify for the lower 75% ‌tariff, Reuters has reported.