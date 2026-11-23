Mexico, China agree to create working group to boost trade
Mexico’s Economy Ministry said Mexico and China agreed on Monday to create a working group focused on bilateral economic priorities.
Economy ministers Marcelo Ebrard of Mexico and Wang Wentao of China will look at ways to boost Mexican exports to China, the ministry said. During talks in Beijing, Ebrard highlighted a persistent trade imbalance, noting that China is set to export more than $130 billion in goods to Mexico this year, compared with roughly $10 billion in Mexican shipments to China, the ministry said.
He called for steps to narrow the gap, urging Beijing to expedite sanitary protocols—some stalled for a decade—needed for Mexico to export agricultural and food products, including beef, pork, avocados, limes, sorghum and processed seafood. The high-level meeting followed talks last week between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in southern China.