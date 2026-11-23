Mexico’s Economy ​Ministry said Mexico and ‌China agreed ​on Monday to create a working group focused on bilateral ‌economic priorities.

Economy ministers Marcelo Ebrard of Mexico and Wang Wentao of China will look at ways to boost ‌Mexican exports to China, the ministry said. During talks ‌in Beijing, Ebrard highlighted a persistent trade imbalance, noting that China is set to export more than $130 billion in ⁠goods to ​Mexico ⁠this year, compared with roughly $10 billion in Mexican shipments to ⁠China, the ministry said.

He called for steps to ​narrow the gap, urging Beijing to expedite sanitary protocols—some ⁠stalled for a decade—needed for Mexico to export agricultural and ⁠food ​products, including beef, pork, avocados, limes, sorghum and processed seafood. The high-level meeting followed talks last ⁠week between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠on ⁠the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in southern China.