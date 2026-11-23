Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian one-time frontrunner ​in a cancelled presidential election ​in 2024, was ordered ‌to be ​placed in house arrest rather than police custody on Monday, pending a trial for fraud. Georgescu was ‌indicted this month on charges of orchestrating a €1.1 million ($1.2 million) fraud scheme. He has denied wrongdoing and said the case is "politically fabricated".

He has been in pretrial detention ‌since late September. Last month a court ruled that he should be ‌moved to house arrest, but prosecutors challenged the decision. Monday's ruling was final. Dozens of supporters chanted Georgescu's name, waving flags and playing the national anthem, as he walked out ⁠of police custody.

Romania ​cancelled its ⁠presidential election in December 2024 on account of suspected Russian interference in favour of Georgescu, a ⁠heavy critic of NATO, Brussels and Western support for Ukraine. Moscow denied the accusations. The ​ballot was re-run in May 2025, and the pro-European Nicusor Dan won ⁠it to become president.

Georgescu is already on trial in two separate cases, one on charges ⁠of ​attempting to disrupt national security by conspiring to stage violent protests after the election was cancelled, the other on charges of promoting Romania's ⁠1930s fascist leaders, which is illegal. He has denied wrongdoing in both cases. It ⁠is unclear when ⁠the third trial will start. Under Romanian law, a preliminary court chamber inspects the indictment and evidence and decides ‌whether the ‌trial can proceed.