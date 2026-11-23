A coalition ​of more ​than 60 aviation groups ‌called on ​Congress to quickly provide at least $30 billion for air ‌traffic control modernization after a Nov 13 nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted ‌in more than 18,000 canceled flights. "The recent air ‌traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the traveling and shipping public, put a national ⁠spotlight ​on just ⁠how fragile the system has become and underscores a ⁠pressing need for Congress to fix this problem sooner ​rather than later," said the letter signed ⁠by Airlines for America, Boeing, Airbus, GE Aerospace the International Air ⁠Transport ​Association, and unions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had asked earlier for $30 billion - including $18 ⁠billion for airports - but raised that to $50 billion after the ⁠incident, ⁠which was the longest nationwide US groundstop since the Sept. 11, 2001 ‌attacks.