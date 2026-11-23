Aviation groups urge at least $30 billion boost for FAA modernization
A coalition of more than 60 aviation groups called on Congress to quickly provide at least $30 billion for air traffic control modernization after a Nov 13 nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights. "The recent air traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the traveling and shipping public, put a national spotlight on just how fragile the system has become and underscores a pressing need for Congress to fix this problem sooner rather than later," said the letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing, Airbus, GE Aerospace the International Air Transport Association, and unions.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had asked earlier for $30 billion - including $18 billion for airports - but raised that to $50 billion after the incident, which was the longest nationwide US groundstop since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.