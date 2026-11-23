​German Defence ​Minister Boris Pistorius ‌on Monday ​urged calm over reports ‌that Russia plans to launch a satellite armed with a nuclear ‌weapon into space this year. "First of ‌all, let's remain calm, because there are reports - that's true - ⁠but ​it's ⁠not clear what kind of weapons ⁠these are, and the effect they ​might have depends, in ⁠turn, on where they are deployed," Pistorius ⁠told ​reporters in Berlin.

"Therefore, it's too early to ⁠speculate publicly about this. We are consulting ⁠internally ⁠and taking the necessary measures."