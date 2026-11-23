US FAA lifts temporary pause on flights to Chicago O'Hare
The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said it lifted a temporary pause on flights departing for Chicago O'Hare due to a shortage of air traffic control staff.
The halt to departing flights at the major American Airlines and United Airlines hub lasted for about an hour and was due to staffing issues at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control. The FAA had warned that airborne flights could expect holding of up to 30 minutes before landing during the busy pre-Thanksgiving holiday travel period.