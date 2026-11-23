​The ​Federal Aviation Administration ‌on Monday ​said it lifted a ‌temporary pause on flights departing for Chicago O'Hare due to a ‌shortage of air traffic control ‌staff.

The halt to departing flights at the major American Airlines and ⁠United ​Airlines ⁠hub lasted for about an ⁠hour and was due to staffing ​issues at Chicago Terminal ⁠Radar Approach Control. The FAA had ⁠warned ​that airborne flights could expect holding of up ⁠to 30 minutes before landing ⁠during ⁠the busy pre-Thanksgiving holiday travel period.