President Donald Trump plans to criticize California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, over his ‌decision to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners in a speech at the Justice Department on Monday.

Trump will be joined by Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel at the event, which will feature families of murder victims, according to the ‌White House. "Governor Newsom is failing these innocent victims and their families by refusing to carry out justice against these ‌heinous murderers," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said, accusing the governor of "playing politics" with public safety.

Newsom's office said in a post on X that every one of the inmates whose sentences had been commuted by the governor would die in prison. The DOJ visit comes as Trump's administration faces scrutiny over legal moves ⁠against ​political rivals and perceived adversaries, raising ⁠questions about the independence of the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Earlier this month, Newsom announced plans to commute all 548 death sentences in California to ⁠life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Many of the commutations require approval from the California Supreme Court. Newsom has argued that capital punishment is ​morally wrong and inconsistent with California's values. California has not carried out an execution since 2006, although voters rejected proposals ⁠to abolish the death penalty in 2012 and 2016.

While the White House did not offer a detailed preview of Trump's remarks, Newsom's move offers the ⁠president ​an opportunity to revive a familiar line of attack — Democrats are weak on crime — as the governor weighs a possible presidential bid. Newsom's move has drawn criticism from prosecutors and some victims' families, while supporters argue that capital punishment is costly, unevenly applied ⁠and vulnerable to wrongful convictions.

Trump last addressed the DOJ in March 2025, when he used a speech focused on crime and ⁠immigration to air grievances over his ⁠own criminal prosecutions and promised to expose what he called misconduct by officials who had investigated him. Since then, the department has pursued investigations targeting several of Trump's perceived enemies, although ‌judges and grand juries ‌have rejected some cases.