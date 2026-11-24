​A Russian ‌unmanned aerial ​vehicle briefly violated Polish airspace during Russia's nighttime attack ‌on western Ukraine, Polish armed forces said on X.

An authorization was given ‌to shoot down the object but after ‌it changed its course to head east, "taking into account the potential threat to civilians ⁠and ​the possible ⁠consequences of shooting down the object," a decision ⁠was made to refrain from using weapons, ​the post said. Three Russian Kh-101 missiles ⁠landed in Poland on Friday, prosecutors said, adding ⁠to ​fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO ⁠territory. NATO will deploy an AWACS early-warning system ⁠aircraft ⁠to Poland as part of its response.