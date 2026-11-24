South Korea briefly issues evacuation warning after Russia aircraft enters airspace
South Korea briefly issued an evacuation warning on Tuesday for the Ulleung island off the east coast after a Russian aircraft entered the country's airspace, the safety ministry said.
The warning was issued at 7:52 a.m. local time (2252 GMT Monday) and was lifted three minutes later, according to the safety ministry. The safety ministry later lifted a civil defense warning for the Ulleung area, saying an aircraft suspected to be North Korean had entered then exited a "danger zone."