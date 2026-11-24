‌South Korea briefly issued an evacuation warning on Tuesday for the ‌Ulleung island off the east ‌coast after a Russian aircraft entered the country's airspace, the safety ministry ⁠said.

The ​warning ⁠was issued at 7:52 a.m. local ⁠time (2252 GMT Monday) and was lifted ​three minutes later, according to ⁠the safety ministry. The safety ministry later ⁠lifted ​a civil defense warning for the Ulleung area, saying ⁠an aircraft suspected to be ⁠North Korean ⁠had entered then exited a "danger zone."