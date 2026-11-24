Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Virginia, Oregon sue Musk's SpaceX over Grok AI's creation of child sexual abuse images

Virginia and Oregon sued Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp on Monday, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other nonconsensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it. Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar ​claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon were the first states to sue.

Trump orders US Army to pause lead azide detonation in Iowa

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had ordered the US Army to pause detonation of a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead azide in Iowa this week. ​In a Truth Social post, Trump said he was ordering the Army to pause the operation until a federal court, which issued a temporary stay halting the detonation on Thursday, could rule on the ‌matter.

US Democrats require 2028 candidates ​to reject dark money to make debate stage

US Democratic presidential hopefuls will be required to denounce election spending by secret donors to qualify for debates during the primary season, the party announced on Monday, as it braces for a potentially huge field of contenders. The Democratic National Committee, which oversees the party's presidential primary process, is planning 12 debates that will help choose its 2028 White House standard-bearer.

California attorney general says Huang reinstatement changes nothing

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said on Monday that Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's chief executive officer does not diminish the need for a probe into what Nvidia told investors about its China ties. Bonta started investigating the company last week after Huang's resigned amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman alleged to have spied for China. Nvidia reinstated Huang on Monday after US President Donald Trump called for his return.

JD Vance's ties to prized Venezuelan oil contract under investigation by US Senate panel

A US Senate committee is investigating whether US Vice President JD Vance played a role in ‌the awarding of a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal to commodities giant Vitol, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. The investigation follows an exclusive Reuters report that detailed a meeting between Vance and Vitol trader John Addison a week before the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro.

Wall Street rebounds as Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO

US stocks surged on Monday, led by a more than 6% jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week's rout. Shares of Nvidia, cornerstone of the AI trade, ended 31.5% higher, their biggest daily percentage gain since May 9, 2003. Nvidia had announced Huang's resignation on November 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Kalshi pauses operations in Utah after adverse federal court ruling

Kalshi has paused its operations in Utah following an adverse federal court judgment, a spokesperson for the prediction market platform said on Monday. Utah's attorney general brought criminal charges against Kalshi and two of its top executives last month, accusing the company of illegally promoting online gambling and allowing an undercover agent to place sports bets

US Medicare says price cuts on 13 more drugs will reduce spending by 45%

The US Medicare health plan on Monday said new, lower prices for 13 of its costliest drugs, including Gilead's HIV treatment Biktarvy and Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Trulicity, will cut costs by 45% compared with recent annual spending ‌on those medicines, or about $9.2 billion. The price reductions, which take effect in 2028, are the third annual round of negotiated cuts under the former Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Medicare, the federal health plan covering over 67 million people aged 65 and over, was previously barred by law from negotiating prices with drugmakers.

Aviation groups urge at least $30 billion boost for FAA modernization

A coalition of more than 60 aviation groups called on Congress to quickly provide at least $30 billion for air traffic control modernization after a November 13 nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights and disrupted more than 1 million passengers. "The recent air ‌traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the traveling and shipping public, put a national spotlight on just how fragile the system has become and underscores a pressing need for Congress to fix this problem sooner rather than later," said the letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing, Airbus, GE Aerospace, the International Air Transport Association, and unions, adding the aviation system "is under increasing strain."

Trump says he assured Nvidia that Jensen Huang posed no national security threat

President Donald Trump said on Monday he secured a deal with the Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, assuring them the Silicon Valley leader he called a "national treasure" would not pose a risk to US national security. Trump said he had been in touch with the board since Huang stepped down November 12 following revelations about his extramarital affairs with subordinates and with Chinese national Alice Huang, a suspected spy of no relation. Trump, who counts Huang as among his closest friends in Silicon Valley, had pushed for his reinstatement despite the revelations in an extraordinarily public intervention by a US president into a company's decision-making.

Schumer led Democrats to big Senate win. Now, some say they need a new leader

Chuck Schumer led US Senate Democrats through this month's midterm elections that gave them a decisive 56-seat majority in the 100-seat chamber. Progressives responded with a collective "thank you, next," arguing that Schumer should now make way for a successor. Critics say Schumer's decades in Washington, his age — he turns 76 on Monday — and his close ties to the party establishment make him ill-suited to lead a Senate Democratic caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers.

Social media companies not liable for Buffalo mass shooting, New York's highest court rules

Several major social media companies should not be held liable ⁠over accusations that they helped an avowed ​white supremacist who in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the state's highest court ruled on Monday. In a 4-3 decision, New York's Court of ⁠Appeals let stand a divided lower court ruling that found Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta Platforms' Instagram, Reddit and Snap's Snapchat were immune under a federal law that protects online platforms from liability over user content.

Trump sees difficulties ahead if Schumer leads Senate

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it would be difficult for him to work with Senator Chuck Schumer if the Democrat is elected Senate majority leader. "It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the worst history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again."

Army invokes emergency powers to detonate lead in Iowa, bypass court order

The US Army will detonate 68 barrels of a toxic lead explosive in Iowa this week on emergency legal ⁠powers that allow it to bypass a court order blocking the controversial plan, the Trump administration told a court this weekend. The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily halted the detonation by freezing the Army's environmental permit on Thursday after environmental groups sued to halt the operation. The government said in Saturday night's filing that the Army plans to move forward without a permit by invoking an emergency munitions and explosives exception to federal environmental protection laws.

After decades, Texas Democrats have political capital. This is how they plan to spend it

For Democrats, winning Texas took three decades. Now they want to move fast on their campaign promises, and are daring Republicans to stand in their way. Texas Democrats swept every statewide office in the November 3 midterm elections, their first such wins ​since 1994, and took the state House for the first time in more than 20 years. Republicans kept the Senate.

Trump hosts gala for meme coin investors as his token plunges to record lows

US President Donald Trump has made hundreds of millions from his $TRUMP meme coin, but at a Sunday dinner for the token's biggest holders, he said his motive for supporting the cryptocurrency was to boost the economic competitiveness of the United States. “I’m doing it for the United States... If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” Trump told attendees at his golf club outside Washington.

Trump orders US Army to pause lead ⁠azide detonation in Iowa

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had ordered the US Army to pause detonation of a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead azide in Iowa this week. In a Truth Social post, Trump said he was ordering the Army to pause the operation until a federal court, which issued a temporary stay halting the detonation on Thursday, could rule on the matter.

US lawmakers criticize Nvidia decision to reinstate Huang as CEO

US lawmakers from both parties sharply criticized Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, saying Congress should tighten restrictions on China's access to the company's advanced AI chips and scrutinize the circumstances surrounding Huang's return. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, a Republican, on Monday called on Congress to pass the Chip Security Act, a bill that seeks to address legally exported advanced chips later being diverted to China, where their sales are restricted.

North Carolina win gives Democrats ⁠biggest US ​House majority since early 1990s

Democrats have won at least 258 seats in the US House of Representatives after this month's midterm elections, securing the largest majority held by either party in Congress' lower chamber in more than three decades. Democrats gained their 258th seat in next year's House on Sunday, when North Carolina Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated his Republican opponent, according to the Associated Press. Four races remain uncalled in the House, which has 435 seats.

Trump criticizes Governor Newsom for commuting California death sentences

In an unusual political speech at the Justice Department on Monday, US President Donald Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, over his decision to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners. "We come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so brutally betrayed by bad government and our political system," Trump said, calling Newsom a "terrible" governor.

Trump saw Nvidia's Huang as protector of open-weight AI models, sources say

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally intervened in Nvidia's decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang over the weekend, convinced he alone protected American-made open-weight AI models, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Open-weight AI models are systems whose core components are publicly available for users to download, modify and adapt for specific tasks. Their growth has become a major business opportunity for Nvidia because they broaden demand for the company's ⁠chips and computing infrastructure beyond a handful of large AI developers.

US agency to vote to ease ownership limits on local TV, radio stations

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote next month to ease ownership limits on local radio and TV stations as it vows to level the playing field for broadcasters competing against large tech companies. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the commission will vote on December 17 whether to lift the limits on the number of stations local broadcasters can own in the markets they operate in, replacing the limits with case-by-case reviews.

Measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania rise to nine

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported another death linked ⁠to this year's measles outbreak, taking the total number of fatalities associated with the highly contagious viral disease to nine, from eight last week. The latest death involved an unvaccinated resident of Centre County ⁠in central Pennsylvania who tested positive for measles, the department said.

US business activity growth eases further in November, survey shows

US business activity growth slowed further in November as high prices held back new orders and capacity constraints restrained output, but overall activity remains resilient, suggesting economic growth is continuing at an above-trend rate, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global said its flash US Composite PMI Output Index, tracking the manufacturing and services sectors, eased to a four-month low of 54.6 this month from a final reading of 55.9 in October. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the private sector.

Most winnings on Polymarket midterm bets went to top 1% of bettors, report says

A handful of mostly professional and sophisticated accounts on Polymarket's overseas prediction market netted the vast majority of winnings from bets on congressional races in the US midterm elections, according to research to be published on Monday. The analysis of Polymarket's overseas platform by the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, a nonprofit research group, also found that Polymarket and rival Kalshi were only about as good ‌as mainstream forecasting models at picking election winners.

White House moves to potentially replace blocked Trump judicial nominee, source says

The White House ‌has initiated an FBI background check on a potential replacement for a federal judicial candidate in Texas whose nomination was blocked by Republican Senator John Cornyn during the US Senate's lame-duck session, a person familiar with the matter said. The decision signals the White House is considering nominating Steve Fahey, Cornyn's preferred pick to be a federal judge in Dallas, in ​place of Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser as it races to appoint as many judges as possible before Democrats take control of the Senate on January 3.