Deputy FBI director to retire in December, Washington Post reports
Christopher Raia, the FBI's deputy director, intends to retire in December, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
Christopher Raia, the FBI's deputy director, intends to retire in December, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
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