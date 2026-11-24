Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

NATO to send early-warning system aircraft to Poland after missiles incident

NATO will deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to three missiles landing in the country on the military alliance's eastern flank, a Polish deputy defence minister said on Monday Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, prosecutors said, adding to fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO territory.

Iran carries out flogging of ​singer and her team, Iranian website says

An Iranian singer and four members of her production team have each received 74 lashes after being sentenced for "offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online", an Iranian news website said on Monday. Parastoo Ahmadi and the four others were also handed two-year bans ​on artistic and musical activities and travel, the Emtedad website quoted lawyer Mostafa Nili as saying.

German military seeks to make use of Kyiv's Delta analysis tool

Germany and Ukraine on Monday signed a letter of intent ‌that will eventually enable the Bundeswehr ​to use Kyiv's battle management system Delta, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said. Speaking after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhenii Khmara in Berlin, Pistorius said Delta would allow the Bundeswehr to significantly accelerate reconnaissance, planning and, ultimately, combat operations.

Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade

Iran will use all its tools to confront the US naval blockade, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a weekly news conference on Monday. The US blockade on Iran-related oil exports was imposed on April 13, lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran, then restored on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.

COP flop triggers backlash in Australia; Pacific nations express despair

The finger pointing to assign blame for the collapse of UN climate talks in Turkey began on Monday with calls for the resignation of the Australian minister leading them, while the Pacific island nations most at risk expressed their despair over the failure of countries to collectively address global warming. For the first time since the 2009 meeting in Copenhagen, the COP climate conference could not ‌reach a final agreement from its talks after the EU and others rejected a final deal that did not include any mention of fossil fuels' role in global warming because of pressure from Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations.

Trump orders US Army to pause lead azide detonation in Iowa

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had ordered the US Army to pause detonation of a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead azide in Iowa this week. In a Truth Social post, Trump said he was ordering the Army to pause the operation until a federal court, which issued a temporary stay halting the detonation on Thursday, could rule on the matter.

Ukraine sinks Russian warship in Libya as conflict spreads beyond Europe

Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones on Sunday, the day after a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Libya's eastern-based government said the corvette, the Merkury, had been docked at the Benghazi naval base.

Trump says he assured Nvidia that Jensen Huang posed no national security threat

President Donald Trump said on Monday he secured a deal with the Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, assuring them the Silicon Valley leader he called a "national treasure" would not pose a risk to US national security. Trump said he had been in touch with the board since Huang stepped down November 12 following revelations about his extramarital affairs with subordinates and with Chinese national Alice Huang, a suspected spy of ‌no relation. Trump, who counts Huang as among his closest friends in Silicon Valley, had pushed for his reinstatement despite the revelations in an extraordinarily public intervention by a US president into a company's decision-making.

US imposes sanctions on dozens linked to Iran's shadow banking networks

The Trump administration has issued new Iran-related sanctions targeting dozens of people and entities, the Treasury Department said on Monday, stepping up its effort to isolate Iran from the global economy and disrupt its shadow banking networks. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) also released an analysis identifying nearly $15 billion of financial activity conducted from January 2025 to August 2026 that it said was potentially linked to Iranian shadow banking.

South Korea briefly issues evacuation warning ‌after Russia aircraft enters airspace

South Korea briefly issued an evacuation warning on Tuesday for the Ulleung island off the east coast after a Russian aircraft entered the country's airspace, the safety ministry said. The warning was issued at 7:52 a.m. local time (2252 GMT Monday) and was lifted three minutes later, according to the safety ministry.

Russia's Murmansk region governor detained on suspicion of embezzlement, authorities say

Russia's Interior Ministry said on Monday that its officers had detained the governor of the northern Murmansk region as part of a criminal investigation into fraud and embezzlement on a particularly large scale. The governor, Andrei Chibis, was detained on suspicion of involvement in a group crime case that includes allegations of embezzling more than 39 million roubles ($478,000) in budget funds from the regional construction ministry, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

JD Vance's ties to prized Venezuelan oil contract under investigation by US Senate panel

A US Senate committee is investigating whether US Vice President JD Vance played a role in the awarding of a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal to commodities giant Vitol, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. The investigation follows an exclusive Reuters report that detailed a meeting between Vance and Vitol trader John Addison a week before the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro.

Explainer-Mexico nabs yet another top drug lord, but history of 'Kingpin Strategy' mixed

Mexico notched yet another victory in its intensifying anti-cartel war after elite soldiers nabbed one of the country's most wanted suspected narcos, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as Chapo Isidro, with intelligence help from Washington. Chapo Isidro was considered one of the leaders of the Beltrán Leyva Organization, a former ally of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel that later became one of its top rivals.

Israeli strikes kill at least three in Gaza, including worker with UN Palestinian agency

Israeli airstrikes killed at least ⁠three people in Gaza on Monday, including a ​man working for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, the relief agency and local health officials said. The UNRWA worker, whom medics named as Adel Al-Helo, was working near a well in the ⁠Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave's north, the agency and medics said. Three others were wounded in the strike, they said.

Exclusive-US discussing military training for Syrian forces

The US is discussing plans to train Syrian soldiers in demining, five people familiar with the proposal said, in what would be the first US training mission with the Syrian military since former rebel fighters took power in Damascus in 2024. The proposal for a multinational training mission still faces legal hurdles in the United States and scepticism among some in the Syrian military, the sources said. But if it moves ahead it could see the US return a small number of troops to Syria as soon as next year, just a year after withdrawing a decade-old mission to fight Islamic State.

Russian unmanned aerial vehicle briefly violated Polish airspace, Polish armed forces say

A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle briefly violated Polish airspace during Russia's ⁠nighttime attack on western Ukraine, Polish armed forces said on X. An authorization was given to shoot down the object but after it changed its course to head east, "taking into account the potential threat to civilians and the possible consequences of shooting down the object," a decision was made to refrain from using weapons, the post said.

North Korea to consider shutting down Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, KCNA says

North Korea condemned Switzerland on Tuesday for sanctioning a North Korean children's camp over the transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and said it would consider shutting down the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, state media said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said the Swiss sanctions are an act that infringes on the country's sovereignty and demonstrates hostility towards Pyongyang, KCNA state news agency ​reported.

Zelenskiy says intelligence shows Russia planning new strikes on Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that intelligence showed Russia planned new strikes on Ukraine, and he urged the United States and other countries to take note as supplies of air defence systems depended on their decisions. Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other cities to virtually continuous air attacks since September. An attack on a central district of the capital on Monday injured five, while a strike on a town in the surrounding region killed 11 on Sunday.

EU Commission proposes ban on Russian athletes, ex-fighters in new Russia sanctions package

The European Commission proposed new sanctions against Russia ⁠on Monday over the war in Ukraine, including a ban on athletes competing under the Russian flag in sports events in the European Union and a ban on visas for Russian ex-combatants. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also outlined measures to target Russian financial institutions and crypto platforms in the Commission's 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion in 2022. Sanctions require unanimity from EU countries to be adopted.

Australia's Pauline Hanson faces biggest test as debt and anger align in state vote

In a gold-rush era hotel in the Macedon Ranges north of Melbourne, classic car mechanic Joe Aprile says high taxes, rising costs and other economic pressures on the auto sector threaten to sink his family business. "We're a small business, a restoration shop for classic cars. Even to employ people, everything is getting so difficult. There is so much red tape," he told Reuters, drink in hand, one recent Friday evening.

Moscow accuses Estonia of ⁠hostile actions ​on 'verge of triggering open war'

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state, of a range of hostile actions "on the verge of triggering open war", ratcheting up its rhetoric after Estonia announced the closure of their land border. Estonia plans to close border crossings with Russia from December 1 for at least six months after accusing Russian security services of staging an attempted arson attack on an Estonian defence company. Russia denied involvement in the attack.

Trump criticizes Governor Newsom for commuting California death sentences

In an unusual political speech at the Justice Department on Monday, US President Donald Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, over his decision to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners. "We come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so brutally betrayed by bad government and our political system," Trump said, calling Newsom a "terrible" governor.

UN food agency chief warns wars jeopardize food aid for 7.3 million more people

World Food Programme Executive Director Luke Lindberg warned on Monday that shipping chokepoints linked to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could raise the agency's costs by $727 million by mid-2027, threatening food aid for 7.3 million more people. Lindberg, whom US President Donald Trump nominated and the United Nations appointed in September to head the world's largest humanitarian agency, called for new efforts to safeguard humanitarian shipments of Ukrainian and Russian grain through the Black Sea, ⁠modeled on a UN-brokered initiative that was in effect from 2022 to 2023.

Russian cargo ship under tow after being hit by drones arrives in St Petersburg

A Russian cargo ship under tow after being struck by drones in the Gulf of Finland arrived in St Petersburg on Monday, the regional governor said. Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad Region, wrote on Telegram that both the Sparta II ship and its 16-member crew had arrived in the port.

French hard-left leader Melenchon gains in presidential runoff opinion poll

Hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has gained five percentage points in a month in a potential matchup between him and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to a poll by Toluna ⁠Harris Interactive published on Monday, adding to a growing sense of momentum behind his presidential run. Melenchon is considered to be the most likely contender to face off against Le Pen in the second round ⁠of France's two-round elections, though polls show that Le Pen is heavily favoured to win against him

Alleged drug lord 'El Chapo Isidro' to be tried in Mexico, official says

Alleged drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” will be tried in Mexico, the nation's attorney general said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Mexico's security minister had said the US requested his extradition.

Denmark's top court backs 'ghetto law' evictions in boost to country's hard line on immigration

Denmark's top court ruled on Monday that a housing association did not discriminate on ethnic grounds when it ended 91 leases to keep a neighbourhood from being classed a "hard ghetto", backing a pillar of the country's tough approach to immigration. Denmark's so-called "ghetto law" housing legislation, adopted in 2018, allows for the relocation of residents from minority-heavy areas in what the government has described as a bid to promote integration.

Britain says SpaceX restrictions in Ukraine 'dented confidence and trust'

Britain's defence minister said on Monday that restrictions on the use of SpaceX's satellite communications by Ukraine's military have caused concern among European governments and damaged trust in the company's ‌services. "This has been a topic of conversation among defense ministers right across Europe: it has really dented confidence and trust," Wes Streeting ‌said during a visit to Kyiv.

'Iron Felix', architect of Bolshevik 'Terror', honoured with Moscow plaque

Felix Dzerzhinsky, founder of the Soviet secret police and architect of the "Red Terror" that followed the Russian Revolution, has received a memorial plaque in Moscow calling him an "outstanding statesman" — to the acclaim of hardline nationalists. Dzerzhinsky, a Polish noble-turned-revolutionary who laid the foundations of the repressive system over which Josef Stalin was ​to preside, is reviled by many for the tens of thousands of summary executions that his Cheka carried out to shore up Bolshevik power between 1918 and 1922.