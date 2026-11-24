Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 hails Las Vegas success after record overtakes and sold-out crowd

Formula One said record overtaking and wheel-to-wheel racing helped make its Las Vegas Grand Prix a sold-out success, overcoming early concerns about ​ticket demand as Max Verstappen won a slipstreaming thriller ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Verstappen held off Norris by 0.639 seconds on Saturday for his third Las Vegas ​victory in four years, with Oscar Piastri completing the podium for McLaren.

Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez out after 3rd ‌straight title-game loss

The ​Washington Spirit and head coach Adrian Gonzalez agreed to part ways, the club announced on Monday. The move comes after the Spirit lost their third NWSL Championship match in as many years on Saturday. Gonzalez's departure is being marked as a "change in sporting direction," according to the Spirit's press release.

Report: Maryland interviews Giants DC Dennard Wilson for head coach job

Maryland interviewed New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson for the head coach position at his alma mater, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. Wilson, 44, was a defensive back for the ‌Terrapins from 2000-03, earning an All-ACC honorable mention in his final season.

NFL-49ers rout Vikings as NFL makes electrifying return to Mexico

The San Francisco 49ers overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, as the National Football League made a thrilling return to Mexico City after a four-year absence with its first international Sunday Night Football game. More than 85,000 fans, most of them backing the 49ers, filled the stadium, underlining the popularity of the sport in Mexico, which is the NFL's largest market outside the US.

Reports: Yankees add LHP Brent Suter to bullpen

The New York Yankees are signing left-handed reliever Brent Suter to a one- year contract with a club option for 2028, multiple outlets reported Monday. The contract is valued at $3.75 million for 2027 ‌and $3.5 million (with a $250,000 buyout) for 2028, according to the reports.

Disney, ESPN and NFL take Super Bowl to IMAX theaters

Walt Disney, ESPN and the National Football League are partnering with IMAX to show the Super Bowl in movie theaters for the first time, adding another viewing option for one of the biggest sporting events in the US. The NFL ‌championship game, scheduled for February 14 next year, will be shown at hundreds of IMAX locations across the United States and in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, the companies said on Monday

Broncos' Payton credits ground game for QB Bo Nix pushing ball downfield

For Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, the explanation for quarterback Bo Nix having his best vertical passing game of the season in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders is a tried-and-true staple of the NFL. Running the ball effectively.

AmEx leaving PGA Tour event as it moves to Challenger Series in ‘28

The PGA Tour event in La Quinta, Calif., will be part of the Challenger Series when the tour's new competitive structure begins in 2028, and American Express will no longer be the title sponsor. The tour announced Monday that Palo Alto Networks, an AI cybersecurity firm, had signed a multi-year deal to become the title sponsor of ⁠the event beginning in ​2028.

Tarik Skubal signing drives heavy action on Mets' World Series odds

The addition of two-time Cy Young ⁠Award winner Tarik Skubal has vaulted the New York Mets to among the favorites to win the 2027 World Series. The Mets were +3300 at BetMGM when the sportsbook opened its 2027 World Series winner market. Those odds are now +1600, tied with the Boston Red Sox and behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+340), Milwaukee Brewers (+600) and New York Yankees (+800).

Boxing-Wilder to face Bakole on Fury-Joshua undercard after Opetaia withdrawal

American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face Congolese ⁠heavyweight Martin Bakole on the undercard of Tyson Fury's blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11, Netflix announced on Monday, after his original opponent Jai Opetaia withdrew from the fight through injury. Australia's Opetaia had been set to make his heavyweight debut against Wilder but was forced to pull out of the contest with a hand problem earlier this month, paving the way for the 33-year-old Bakole to ​step in

Who's in, who's out? PGA Tour's playing status drama goes down to final putt

The dramatic four-man Monday playoff at the PGA Tour's season-ending RSM Classic left the 2027 playing status of several players in its balance until England's Marco Penge sank a birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Entering the playoff, Penge was 120th ⁠in the FedExCup Fall standings, well outside the top 100 who earned full playing status on tour in 2027 after the tournament. Penge put that drama to rest by earning a two-year tour exemption with his first win on tour while projected to vault to No. 64 in the standings, just outside Nos. 51-60 who also earned spots in the first two signature events next year.

Curt Cignetti won't commit to Indiana's starting QB against Purdue

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti ⁠was ​non-committal on Monday about who would be the No. 8 Hoosiers' starting quarterback for a critical Saturday night regular- season finale against in-state rival Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Cignetti shared with reporters that Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson will split first-team reps in practice this week, with a decision on the starter to come later in the week.

Steelers WR DK Metcalf offers denial, quizzical perspective of ejection

DK Metcalf told teammates his only regret Sunday when he appeared to try to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye was not being there for the Steelers when they needed him. Metcalf said he "didn't try to poke him in the eye" when asked what was going through his mind when he was ejected in the third ⁠quarter after his second personal foul in Pittsburgh's 19-16 loss in Philadelphia.

LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley back with team after arrest-related absence

LSU senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has rejoined the No. 9 Tigers after missing two games following her Nov. 14 arrest, the university confirmed Monday. LSU told The Athletic that she would be available for Monday night's game against visiting Belmont ⁠in Baton Rouge, La.

UConn names MLS Cup winner Caleb Porter new men’s soccer coach

UConn has hired Caleb ⁠Porter as its next men's soccer head coach, the university's athletic department announced on Monday. Porter, who has captured both an NCAA men's soccer national championship and an MLS Cup title -- one of just three coaches to do so -- becomes the 10th coach in program history and the fourth since 1969. UConn dismissed Chris Gbandi (2022-26) on Nov. 13.

Soccer-US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica awarded 2031 Women's World Cup, UK to host 2035 edition

FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World ‌Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday, where England, Northern ‌Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the 2035 tournament. Both bids were unopposed and voted by acclamation, with FIFA limiting hosting eligibility for the 2031 tournament to member associations ​from Africa and CONCACAF, and the 2035 edition to associations from Africa and Europe.