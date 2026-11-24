The US Commerce Department on Monday added Singapore-based Megaspeed, the cloud company at the center of the Nvidia scandal, to its trade blacklist, following criticism ‌from lawmakers and administration officials. Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner which has been under investigation by US authorities since 2024 over whether it diverted AI chips to China, will now need approval from the US Commerce Department to obtain US exports, which is likely to be denied.

"The Department of Commerce still needs to explain to Commerce why this took so long," Senator Pete Ricketts, a Nebraska ‌Republican, said in a posting on X. Megaspeed gained the spotlight about two weeks ago after news broke that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed ‌executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy. China has said the spy accusations are "groundless."

After the news broke, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly complained that the Commerce Department had not yet placed the company on its Entity List. He also called out Nvidia. "The real story here should be: Did Nvidia know their client and was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage ⁠and that ​they were selling to what were obviously pass-through ⁠shell companies?" Bessent told CNBC's "Squawk Box" program.

Nvidia has said it recently formed an export control committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Megaspeed did not immediately return a request for comment. A week ago, the company ⁠issued a statement saying it conducts legitimate and lawful business, including complying with US export controls.

It also said Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed in August 2025. The US Justice Department and Commerce Department issued a joint ​statement last week saying they would "bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred."

Democrats in the House of ⁠Representatives last week opened a probe into what influence Nvidia was able to wield over the Commerce Department's investigation. Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, on Monday called for a broader investigation of how the department dropped the ball ⁠on ​export controls.

The Megaspeed blacklisting "does not absolve Commerce from answering to Congress," Cantwell said. Besides Megaspeed International Pte in Singapore, the Commerce Department on Monday added six other companies from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand to the Entity List. All had some link to Megaspeed, a Commerce official said.

The blacklisting coincided with Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia after his ⁠resignation two weeks ago. The last time the Commerce Department placed any new entities on the list was October 2025. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday his country ⁠would continue its investigation into Megaspeed. US ⁠and Singapore law enforcement conducted an onsite visit in 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang.

As Reuters exclusively reported in June, the US has held off adding China’s AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT and more than 100 other companies flagged as national security risks to the trade ‌blacklist, as the Trump ‌administration tried to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.