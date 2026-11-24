Taiwan's mayoral and county chief elections on ‌Saturday ​are not directly about China, but the ruling party's nomination for Taipei mayor — a lawmaker wanted by Chinese police for "separatism" — has sent Beijing into a flurry of denunciations.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory but does not govern the democratic island, says the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei candidate Puma Shen is ‌a "traitor" who is playing up the China threat to trick people into voting for him. In October, Taipei prosecutors indicted four people for putting monitoring devices on a scooter parked outside Shen's home, issuing arrest warrants for two people from Hong Kong it said were behind the scheme.

The same month, China's main state broadcaster CCTV said Shen was "deceptively" seeking votes by "playing the oppose China card" and using "little tricks" by talking about external interference in the election. China last month ‌imposed sanctions on his father's business in China, adding to those already on Shen.

Taipei has repeatedly accused Beijing of stepping up operations ahead of local elections including military activity, cyberattacks and information warfare. "For years, ‌the Chinese Communist Party has tied its Taiwan policy to the outcome of Taiwan's elections, making pre-election interference inevitable," Taiwan's top China policy maker, Chiu Chui-cheng, told Reuters.

Such interference "will only backfire and deepen resentment among the people of Taiwan toward the Chinese Communist regime," said Chiu, who heads the Mainland Affairs Council. China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment. It has long rejected accusations it interferes in Taiwanese elections.

Shen himself has not made China a major focus of his campaign, instead concentrating on issues like urban renewal. POLICY-HEAVY ⁠CAMPAIGN

The DPP has ​only run Taipei once before, under Chen Shui-bian from 1994 ⁠to 1998. He later went on to become the DPP's first president of Taiwan. Shen has attracted a passionate support base known as the "Ocean Current," initially driven by voters concerned about China and later strengthened by Shen's policy-heavy campaigning, in which he described in ⁠detail what he would do if he won.

His opponent, incumbent mayor Chiang Wan-an, is from the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favours close ties with China. Its chairwoman, Cheng Li-wun, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this ​year. Chiang is well-known to China thanks to the annual Taipei-Shanghai city forum. He also has largely held off talking about relations with China during the campaign, focusing on issues like water safety and ⁠how under his leadership Nvidia signed a deal to build a new headquarters in Taipei.

'DIEHARD TAIWAN INDEPENDENCE SEPARATIST' Two senior DPP officials told Reuters that Shen had tapped into a sense of pro-Taiwan identity and become a symbol of defiance against China — to the surprise of ⁠many, ​even within his own party.

"He has awakened a renewed pro-Taiwan spirit," said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Shen was put on the list of obstinate "Taiwan independence" separatists by China's Taiwan Affairs Office in October, 2024, which also sanctioned the Kuma Academy he co-founded, which runs civil defence courses to prepare people to deal with a possible attack from Beijing.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office last year called him a "diehard Taiwan ⁠independence separatist in every sense of the word", saying people like him are "traitors to the Chinese nation and criminals". Shen told Reuters earlier this month that China did not like his previous work about trying to ⁠bring greater global attention to disinformation.

"We try to tell other ⁠countries, hey, you need to be aware of this Chinese influence operation in your country," he said. Chiang's campaign team said he did not have time to accept an interview.

It previously told Reuters that "no outside force should exert political pressure on Taiwan's democratic elections" and it opposed any "domestic or outside forces that use any ‌means to intervene in, interfere with, or ‌influence voters' voting intentions". Reporting on opinion polls is banned by law in the 10 days before the election.