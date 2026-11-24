Brazil's lower house of Congress ​late on Monday approved a ​government-backed fiscal package aimed ‌at shoring ​up public finances, though investors view the measures as insufficient to address the country's deteriorating debt ‌outlook. The package will allow additional budget freezes to help meet fiscal targets, effectively capping annual spending growth at 2%, while also cutting tax breaks and ‌restricting the use of tax credits to boost revenue when fiscal ‌goals are at risk.

($1 = 5.9907 reais)