Wall Street's Monday rebound lost its nerve on Tuesday, ​with the dollar sliding and tech stocks handing back much of the ‌rally ​sparked by Jensen Huang's surprise return to Nvidia as CEO. Investors cautious about further AI-driven gains and US inflation triggered sales and rotation into older-economy stocks. Bond yields also eased.

Nvidia's shares dropped more than 6%, having soared 31.5% on Monday after the AI chip giant reinstated Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump. Anthropic briefly fell below its ‌IPO price of $83, a striking drop only days after the Claude developer's record-breaking market debut.

The Nasdaq fell 2.4%, a day after the tech-heavy index climbed by nearly 7% the previous day. The S&P 500 dropped 0.82%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.18%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a sharp slump in miners.

Asian markets gained ground after the US rally. But gold edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and firm expectations of a ‌December rate hike, while investors looked ahead to US inflation data that could influence the Fed's policy path. AI WHIRLWIND

Huang's comeback capped a whirlwind week of events that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied on ‌Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry's massive buildout. But it also left unanswered questions over Huang, who had resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. "Jensen's return, it assures people massively and gives hope that the data centre construction continues and that boosts US GDP," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group in London.

"But it then opens up a whole list of questions that may not be answered very quickly. What did he know? What else did he do? How much went to China? And these questions will ⁠continue to chip away ​at market confidence." Nvidia shares marked their biggest daily percentage gain ⁠in 23 years on Monday and restored nearly $1 trillion in value to the company, though the stock remains about 30% below its record highs in October.

Asian stocks rallied sharply, echoing a strong overnight session on Wall Street, on expectations that Huang's return as CEO would dispel uncertainty over product ⁠plans and the risk of scaling back investments in AI startups. "By the end of the day, these businesses need to make enough money to justify investors' expectations. My point is: Jensen's return does not solve this. So the sentiment is more emotional than sensible, in ​my opinion," Glenn Yin, director of research at online trading platform ACCM, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Chinese shares were an exception to the relief rally, making only small gains owing to concerns that tighter curbs ⁠on exports of US chips are in the works. DOLLAR AND BONDS AWAIT INFLATION DATA

Investors are set to focus on Wednesday's PCE Index data , the last key data set ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2026 in December. New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said late on Monday that ⁠persistently ​high inflation continues to point the US central bank towards tighter monetary policy.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 98% odds of a Fed hike in December, and a 66% chance of an additional increase in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. However, the market-implied chance of a supersized increase of 50 basis points was wiped out by Tuesday morning. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- ⁠and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a positive 23.8 basis points.

The dollar retreated by 0.44% against a basket of major currencies, easing from a 20-month high touched earlier in the session. The ⁠yield on the benchmark US 2-year Treasury note dipped and was ⁠last at 4.6415%, while the yield on the 10-year note slipped 1.82 basis points to about 4.90%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 3.9%, and MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan gained 3.7%. Gold fell 1.2% and silver dropped 3.7%.

Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $89.82 a barrel but remained near a three-month low touched earlier in the session on rising Middle East supplies.