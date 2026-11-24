A ‌Canadian ​official is traveling through Europe this week to urge more countries to join a global defence bank backed by Prime Minister Mark Carney that is intended to help allies rearm but has struggled to secure commitments.

Isabelle Hudon, Canada’s lead negotiator for establishing the Defence, Security ‌and Resilience Bank, told Reuters she is traveling to Portugal, Estonia and Germany this week, ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to sign articles of agreement establishing the bank. Ten countries have pledged their support, but Canada has not secured backing from other G7 countries, potentially limiting the DSRB's financial clout and raising questions about its ability to secure a top ‌credit rating. Britain decided last month to opt out.

Reuters has reported some countries on the sidelines are wary of the capital commitments required, up to around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for ‌countries with large economies, while others are concerned about the bank's governance and overlaps with existing European initiatives. The bank, which seeks to raise around €100 billion ($110 billion) and lend at low cost to governments and contractors for defence projects, is an example of Carney's efforts to unite middle-power countries and decrease their economic and defence reliance on the United States.

Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Turkey, Lithuania and Ukraine have pledged their support, along with Canada. 'GERMANY ⁠HAS NOT ​SAID NO'

Canada hopes to persuade Germany to ⁠join the DSRB, despite the country turning down the project late last year. In October, Germany's finance ministry said it was an observer in the negotiations on DSRB's charter and was reviewing open questions. A ministry spokesperson ⁠said Germany's position was unchanged. "We're not done with Germany, whereby it's clear that the UK doesn't want to join for now. Germany has not said no," Hudon said, adding the initiative could not ​afford to exclude Germany as a country with the headquarters of many big defence contractors, known as primes.

"Germany would probably be the country that would get the fastest ⁠return on their capital contribution as with the primes they have, the money would flow quite quickly into their economy," Hudon said. Canada also sees Portugal as a prospect. Portugal elected a Socialist president in February.

"Our head of ⁠mission ​in Lisbon signaled to us that the interest was back on," said Hudon, who is also CEO of Canada's development bank. Portugal's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The DSRB has secured a little over €4 billion in upfront commitments, Hudon said, short of the €20 billion in paid-in capital it is aiming for. Canada also wants to ⁠raise €80 billion that the bank can tap when needed. Hudon said the upfront capital is enough to launch the bank, adding it will also begin its search this week for ⁠a CEO and an executive vice president for ⁠defence and security.

"Ultimately, the measure of success won't be the size of the bank on paper," said Gerry Faustino, a partner specializing in the defence and industrial sector at Deloitte in Montreal. "It will be how much additional industrial capacity every dollar of sovereign support is ‌able to unlock." ($1 = 0.9118 ‌euros)