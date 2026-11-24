Reaction to Senegal being reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners by a Court of Arbitration ​for Sport ruling on Tuesday.

SENEGALESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION PRESIDENT ABDOULAYE FALL "The Court of Arbitration ​for Sport has delivered justice for sport. I wish to strongly ‌reaffirm ​the bonds of brotherhood that unite us with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Moroccan people. Senegalese football now looks firmly towards the future with confidence and enthusiasm, in an Africa united around the values of sport."

SENEGALESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION ON INSTAGRAM. “Again and always African ‌champions.”

SENEGAL STRIKER SADIO MANE "The decision of the Sport Arbitral Court to restore Senegal to its title of African champions fills us with joy. I want to first say thank you to all the Senegalese people, both in the country and in the diaspora. You've supported us from the first game until this decision. Your trust has given us strength in the most difficult times.

"I send ‌a message of respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and the players of Morocco. They've done a great course and can be proud of it. I wish them all ‌the best for the future. Senegal and Morocco are two brother peoples. May the passion of football continue to bring us closer. "Congratulations to all Senegalese. This victory is yours too."

FORMER SENEGAL CAPTAIN KALIDOU KOULIBALY "Welcome back home."

ROYAL MOROCCAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION STATEMENT "The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) expresses its objection to the fact that its request was not taken into consideration. The request concerned the legal consequences arising from actions that had compromised the proceedings and called into question the ⁠integrity and ​credibility of the decision, particularly after it was ⁠confirmed that contact had taken place between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the ruling was issued.

"Consequently, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has decided to initiate all necessary legal ⁠proceedings to challenge the CAS decision." CAS STATEMENT TO REUTERS

"CAS confirms it received a challenge against CAS Arbitrator Ulrich Haas by the FMRF, within one hour prior to the decision being announced. The Challenge came several ​hours after media reports stating it had already been filed. "The ICAS Challenge Commission found that there was not enough evidence at the time of the Challenge to delay ⁠the issuing of the decision. Ulrich Haas strongly denies any direct contact at any moment with the Parties involved in this procedure."

FSF SPOKESPERSON TO REUTERS ON ALLEGED CONTACT BETWEEN FSF AND HAAS "That is false. There was no telephone contact on ⁠Sunday ​or on any other day."

CAS SECRETARY GENERAL MATTHIEU REEB "The referee (Jean-Jacques Ndala of the Democratic Republic of Congo) did not commit any error of law... there could only be one winner in this final, just as there could only be one winner in this legal process. The law has spoken. I think we simply have to accept the decision of the Court ⁠of Arbitration for Sport."

FSF LAWYER SIDY DIAGNE "We could not allow the honour of Senegal, the Senegalese nation and its entire people to be trampled on like that under the pretext ⁠of legal proceedings that called into question the very ⁠essence of the sport, which is football. For us, this is a tremendous victory."

SOUTH AFRICA SPORTS MINISTER GAYTON MCKENZIE "Senegal deserves credit for how it handled the last eight months. It didn’t give up and it didn't take the fight to the streets. It took its case ‌to the proper forum and ‌trusted the process. That should be the example for every federation on our continent."

(Compiled by Nick ​Said, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)