World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ​called on Tuesday for the immediate lifting ​of the US fuel blockade ‌on ​Cuba, warning that the measure was putting the lives of children at risk. "The intensification of fuel restrictions and sanctions is causing ‌direct harm to the Cuban people, especially the most vulnerable," Tedros said on a recent visit to Cuba that included tours of several healthcare facilities in Havana.

"It is endangering their lives, ‌including the lives of children." During his three-day visit, the official said his organization would contribute $2 ‌million to help strengthen Cuba’s national immunization program and provide essential medical equipment to healthcare facilities.

Like the World Health Organization, the United Nations has also repeatedly warned of a growing humanitarian crisis on the island, calling the ⁠US ​fuel blockade a violation ⁠of international law and the human rights of all Cubans. The Cuban government says US sanctions have led to ⁠daily power outages lasting 20 hours or more, critical shortages of medicines and surgical supplies, and a ​decline in health indicators, such as infant mortality rates.

Washington argues the energy blockade is ⁠intended to push for political change on the island, and says that exports of food and medicine are subject ⁠to ​legal exemptions. Tensions between the two nations have soared since the administration of US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Cuba since January, imposing a fuel blockade on ⁠the island and stiff sanctions against a swath of Cuban officials and state entities.

An annual non-binding ⁠resolution calling for ⁠an end to a US embargo on the island has passed in favor of Cuba in the UN General Assembly by wide margins ‌every year ‌since 1992.