Malaysian air force facilities were used ​to illegally transport at least ​three metric tons of illicit ‌drugs in ​recent years, the country's interior minister said on Thursday, amid a widening probe into a drug syndicate operating with ‌the help of military officials. Authorities have identified 21 transactions dating back to August 2024 showing that air force infrastructure, including "aviation facilities", were used to transport drugs worth 156 million ‌ringgit ($37.91 million) by two criminal cells based in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo ‌island, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told parliament.

He did not specify whether the facilities used included the air force's bases or aircraft. "This is not merely a serious criminal matter. It could also undermine ⁠the ​integrity of our security ⁠and defence institutions," he said.

Six civilians and seven air force personnel, including five officers, were arrested in ⁠two operations on November 17 and 19 following a probe that began in January this ​year, Saifuddin said. Authorities have also seized nearly 100 kg of methamphetamine and confiscated three ⁠vehicles, he added.

Police had earlier said the arrests came after the discovery of drugs concealed in five ⁠suitcases ​and a box during a routine inspection at the Subang air base, about 20 km from Kuala Lumpur, leading to broader raids in Sabah and areas ⁠surrounding the Malaysian capital, media reported. Saifuddin said on Thursday authorities were expanding the scope of their ⁠investigations into ⁠the syndicate, which he described as being an established organised crime network. The syndicate's leader has been identified and likely to be ‌arrested soon, he ‌said.

($1 = 4.1150 ringgit)