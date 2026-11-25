Australia ​and Solomon Islands signed a security ‌pact on Wednesday that makes Canberra the country's defence partner of choice, ‌marking a shift for ‌the island archipelago, which previously signed a security deal with China. "The Treaty affirms ⁠Solomon ​Islands’ ⁠sovereignty and capacity to determine its own ⁠security needs and partnerships," the two countries ​said in a statement.

"It reflects ⁠Solomon Islands' sovereign choice of ⁠Australia as ​its primary security partner." Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew ⁠Wale said in June he would review ⁠a ⁠2022 security pact with China.