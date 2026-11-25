In Ituri, a province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), women and adolescent girls described losing control over everyday decisions during the Ebola outbreak, including where they could go, how they could spend their money and who could use their phones. Nearly six in ten of those surveyed said at least one form of violence or abuse had started or grown worse in their lives since the outbreak began. Among those who tried to get care or support, almost half said they could not get the help they sought.

The findings come from 1,062 interviews with women and adolescent girls aged 15 and older, conducted between 28 August and 15 October. UNICEF led the work with SOFEPADI, a women-led organization that runs safe spaces in Ituri, and Washington University in St. Louis. The partners describe it as the first effort to monitor violence against women and girls in real time during an infectious disease outbreak, giving coordinators a chance to act on what participants tell them while decisions about services are still being made.

For women caring for sick relatives, taking an ill child to a health facility or preparing a loved one for burial, responsibilities they carry within the family can increase their exposure to infection. Years of conflict and displacement had already left women and girls in eastern DRC facing high levels of gender-based violence before Ebola added new pressures to daily life. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said that in some of the hardest-hit areas, women and girls facing abuse at home had no protective space outside it that they could safely reach.

What women and girls described behind closed doors

More than a third of those interviewed reported growing control over their movements, money and phones, as well as emotional and psychological abuse. Some respondents also reported physical and sexual violence, adding to concerns about their safety both at home and in their communities. Control over a phone or money has a particular bearing on the search for help, since arranging a private conversation or paying for a journey can depend on having access to both.

Seven in ten respondents said someone in their household had experienced at least one public health measure, such as isolation, quarantine or contact tracing. Among respondents in those households who also reported new or worsening violence or abuse, nine in ten identified fear and stress linked to the outbreak as contributing factors. Dr. Lindsay Stark, co-director of the Center on Violence and Health at Washington University's Bursky School of Public Health, said those pressures could be anticipated and urged response teams to listen to women early enough to prevent harm.

Young people voiced similar concerns in a separate poll conducted through U-Report, UNICEF's digital platform for young people to share their views. Of around 11,500 respondents in Ituri, nearly half said they believed women and girls faced a greater risk of violence since the outbreak began, with physical and sexual violence the concerns they mentioned most often. The two sets of findings answer different questions: the interviews recorded what women and girls said had changed in their own lives, and the poll captured the dangers young people perceived around them.

Visits to eight safe spaces rose from 1,183 to 3,548

Frontline workers described several reasons a woman or girl might struggle to reach someone she trusted. Some women and girls limited their trips because they feared infection, and others said relatives or people close to them were keeping them at home. Even those able to leave could find that a familiar center had closed or been put to another use, and respondents identified shame, fear of the perpetrator and a lack of trust as further reasons help could be difficult to seek.

At eight safe spaces that SOFEPADI kept open in Ituri, visits rose from 1,183 between January and March to 3,548 between July and September, an increase of about 200%. Those figures count visits, so one person returning for continued support can appear more than once. Sandrine Lusamba, SOFEPADI's national coordinator, said women and girls were coming to find someone who would hear them and offer protection and support without stigma, and called for the centers to remain open and properly funded throughout the outbreak.

Since the outbreak began, UNICEF and its partners have assisted more than 3,300 survivors of gender-based violence across Ituri and North Kivu. Between June and October, close to 175,000 people received mental health and psychosocial support, a broader effort serving people affected by the emergency. Protection for women and children, including services for survivors of gender-based violence, still faces a funding gap of 76%, putting it among the least-funded parts of the response just as demand at the remaining safe spaces is growing.

Giving women a say in how the Ebola response is judged

UNICEF is sharing the interview findings with Ebola response coordinators and asking government authorities, donors and partner organizations to make the safety of women and girls one measure of an effective response. Local women's organizations have a role in identifying emerging dangers, flagging decisions that could make it harder to get help and advising coordinators on how to act. UNICEF is calling for existing services to stay open and accessible, with enough funding to meet demand, and for new services to open in Ebola hotspots.

The partners also want monitoring extended to other areas at risk and built into preparations for future health emergencies, so teams begin listening as soon as an outbreak starts. UNICEF is asking for women's organizations to have a formal role in that work and for safeguards that protect the confidentiality and safety of anyone who speaks about abuse. For a woman deciding whether she can safely use her phone, leave home or walk into a support center, the practical measure of that commitment is whether someone she trusts is still within reach.