Fiji could strengthen its public finances, expand its tax base, and accelerate economic growth by removing barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the formal economy, according to a November 2026 report published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Prepared by international tax expert Hannelore Niesten of ADB's Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department, the study draws on research and data from the World Bank, Fiji Bureau of Statistics, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS), and International Monetary Fund (IMF). It argues that women's economic empowerment is not only a social development priority but also an opportunity to increase productivity, strengthen government revenues, and improve financial stability.

Fiji's Untapped Female Workforce Holds Economic Potential

Fiji's tourism-dependent economy faces challenges arising from climate vulnerability, geographical isolation, informal employment, and fiscal pressures. Women contribute significantly to agriculture, handicrafts, food processing, retail trade, and community-based tourism. However, many operate small businesses with irregular incomes, limited financial resources, and restricted access to formal markets.

The informal economy accounts for approximately one-third of Fiji's gross domestic product (GDP). Meanwhile, only 36.2% of women participate in the labor force, compared with 65.7% of men. Women own approximately 19% of registered micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with female representation declining as businesses grow larger.

Taxpayer records show that 28,570 registered women taxpayers fall within the microentrepreneur category, compared with 3,110 small entrepreneurs and just 357 medium-sized entrepreneurs. These figures highlight persistent barriers to business expansion.

Access to finance remains a major obstacle. Women-owned enterprises generally hold smaller loans and deposits than male-owned businesses. Weak credit information systems and limited collateral restrict borrowing opportunities, particularly in a country where approximately 90% of land is communally owned.

How Smarter Tax Reforms Could Unlock Business Growth

Fiji's tax-to-GDP ratio increased from 17.9% in 2022 to approximately 20.4% in 2023, while total government revenue reached around 23% of GDP. However, expanding the formal tax base remains a significant challenge.

Although Fiji's tax laws do not explicitly discriminate based on gender, registration fees, licensing requirements, bookkeeping obligations, and reporting procedures can disproportionately burden smaller businesses. Many entrepreneurs remain informal because the costs of registration outweigh the perceived benefits.

Fiji currently exempts the first F$30,000 of chargeable personal income from taxation, with progressive rates ranging from 18% to 39%. Its standard corporate income tax rate stands at 25%, while eligible listed companies benefit from a reduced rate of 15%.

The standard value-added tax (VAT) rate was reduced to 12.5% in August 2025. However, businesses approaching the F$100,000 VAT registration threshold may face additional compliance costs that discourage expansion.

The report recommends simplified bookkeeping, phased compliance requirements, and targeted taxpayer assistance. It also proposes linking formal business registration to tangible benefits, including access to financing, government procurement contracts, business training, and social protection.

Making Formalization More Rewarding for Small Traders

Municipal market fees and business registration charges can place considerable financial pressure on small traders, particularly women operating businesses with low or unpredictable earnings. The report recommends considering turnover-based fees, targeted financial relief, consolidated registration charges, and simpler administrative procedures.

Greater transparency regarding how market fees are reinvested in public facilities could also encourage voluntary compliance. Improved market infrastructure could create more favorable trading conditions and support business productivity.

Although Fiji has modernized its tax administration through digital services, many rural entrepreneurs continue to face internet connectivity problems, language barriers, and limited digital literacy.

The study recommends mobile taxpayer assistance services in markets and rural communities, multilingual guidance, and partnerships with business associations. Better collection of gender-disaggregated data on taxpayers, enterprise ownership, wages, and tax compliance could also help authorities design more effective policies.

Investing in Women Could Strengthen Fiji's Public Finances

Women in Fiji perform nearly three times as much unpaid care work as men. Inadequate childcare, elderly care, safe transportation, and support services restrict their opportunities for paid employment and entrepreneurship. Gender-based violence further contributes to productivity losses and increased pressure on public services.

Fiji has introduced several initiatives to address these challenges, including the Women's Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025–2030, the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022–2030, and gender-responsive budgeting guidelines. However, implementation remains uneven across government institutions.

The report recommends incorporating gender analysis into tax reforms, public investment decisions, expenditure planning, and revenue strategies. Investments in affordable childcare, elderly care, disability services, safe transportation, skills development, and violence prevention could generate long-term economic and fiscal benefits.

Rather than relying exclusively on higher taxes or stricter enforcement, Fiji could strengthen government revenues by making formal economic participation more accessible and rewarding. By connecting tax reforms with women's economic empowerment, the country could improve household incomes, strengthen business competitiveness, expand employment opportunities, and build a more inclusive and resilient economy.