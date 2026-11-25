For someone living with resistant migraine, trying several preventive treatments can still leave a basic question unanswered: can they count on being well enough to attend a class, finish a shift or keep plans with family? The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €25 million venture debt agreement with Dutch medical device company Salvia BioElectronics to investigate a possible new option for people in that position. The financing will support clinical development of the MySalvia System, which uses two thin implants and a small wearable device to deliver electrical stimulation to nerves involved in migraine.

Based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Salvia is evaluating the investigational system in clinical studies in Europe and the United States. Its recently initiated pivotal US study, RECLAIM-II, focuses on adults whose migraine continues to cause significant disability despite multiple preventive treatments. The study will examine three questions that matter to someone considering an implanted device: how safe it is, whether it helps, and how well its effects hold up over time.

The European Commission's InvestEU programme supports the financing, which comes at a stage when Salvia has a device designed specifically for migraine and needs clinical evidence about what it can deliver. EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot pointed to the consequences for education, employment and quality of life, including the strain that migraine can place on people close to the person experiencing it. Those consequences help explain the interest in a treatment that could reduce the frequency and severity of attacks, both of which remain goals under investigation.

What resistant migraine means for the people entering the study

The word resistant describes what has happened despite treatment: a person has tried multiple preventive options and migraine still interferes substantially with daily life. For someone in that situation, the burden can include the activities they hesitate to commit to because they cannot reliably predict whether they will be able to take part. A student planning around an examination and a worker trying to keep a regular shift face different practical problems, but both have a stake in whether an improvement can be sustained.

How often attacks occur and how severe they become are related but distinct concerns. Someone might experience fewer attacks and still lose an important day to a severe episode, or experience less severe attacks that continue to interrupt the week with much the same frequency. Salvia designed MySalvia with both concerns in mind, which is why a description of how the device works tells only part of the story a prospective patient would want to hear.

Hubert Martens, Salvia's co-founder and chief executive, said the company sees a role for implantable neuromodulation among people who have received inadequate relief from existing therapies. His case for developing another option rests on the disability these patients continue to experience after seeking preventive care. The clinical programme takes that broad ambition and puts it to a more exacting test in the group for whom Salvia designed the system.

How two implants and a wearable are designed to work together

MySalvia combines two ultra-thin implants placed just beneath the skin with a small device worn on the body. Together, the components deliver targeted electrical stimulation to nerves involved in migraine, an approach known as neuromodulation because it seeks to influence how nerve pathways respond to signals. Salvia describes the implant procedure as minimally invasive, an important detail for understanding what participation involves when part of the system sits beneath the skin.

The intended effect is a gradual change in how migraine-related pathways respond to pain signals, with the longer-term goal of reducing how often attacks occur and how severe they become. That time dimension matters because Salvia is developing the system for people seeking better control over a condition that repeatedly disrupts their lives. Whether targeted stimulation produces a meaningful and lasting improvement for those patients is a question for the clinical studies.

Salvia is also exploring whether its broader neuromodulation platform could have a role in chronic cluster headache. The company describes that work as a separate line of investigation, and RECLAIM-II specifically concerns adults with resistant migraine. Keeping the two programmes distinct matters for readers following the research because each patient group needs clinical evidence that addresses its own condition.

What RECLAIM-II needs to establish before a regulatory submission

RECLAIM-II, registered under the identifier NCT07719608, is the pivotal US study in Salvia's wider European and American clinical programme. Its assessment of efficacy asks whether MySalvia produces the intended clinical benefit, and its assessment of durability examines how that benefit holds up over time. Safety is a central part of the same investigation, particularly for patients weighing the prospect of an implant against the relief they might reasonably expect.

Salvia intends the US study to generate evidence that could support future regulatory submissions. The financing announcement reports the start of the study and the questions it will examine, with no RECLAIM-II results on attack frequency, severity or safety reported at this stage. For patients following the device's development, those eventual findings will be more informative than the size of the investment when it comes to judging the treatment's potential.

Cecilia Thorfinn, head of the European Commission's Representation in the Netherlands, placed the agreement within a broader effort to help European medical technologies reach clinical evaluation in areas where patients need more options. The €25 million loan gives an Eindhoven company financing to continue that work across two major clinical programmes in Europe and the United States. For people who have tried several preventive treatments and still plan their lives around migraine, the question those studies can help answer is a practical one: does the device deliver enough lasting relief, with an acceptable safety profile, to make a difference to everyday life?