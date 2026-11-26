Britain recorded the lowest level of annual net migration in almost ​three decades outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, official statistics showed ​on Thursday, easing political pressure on the government ‌but ​potentially hindering the economy.

The Office for National Statistics said that net migration fell to 77,000 in the 12 months to the end of June from 204,000 a year earlier. The level of net ‌migration recorded on Thursday was the lowest since 1997, bringing it to a level pursued by previous governments. Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron first pledged in 2010 to reduce net migration to the "tens of thousands", but failed to meet that goal.

Overall, net migration to Britain has ‌now plunged by about 90% since its peak of nearly a million people in 2023. A POLITICAL ISSUE DESPITE FALLING NUMBERS

Immigration — both ‌legal and illegal — has dominated political debate in Britain for over a decade, and concern about unrestricted immigration from the European Union helped drive people to vote for Brexit in 2016. It remains a major issue, with a YouGov poll published this week showing it was the second most important concern for voters after the economy.

That ⁠has ​in part been driven by the ⁠arrival of people on inflatable boats that cross the Channel, a perilous journey that has become a stark symbol of Britain's failure to control its borders. The fall in ⁠overall immigration comes after previous governments put greater restrictions on the granting of work visas, including bans on bringing dependants, and higher salary thresholds aimed at ​limiting arrivals to skilled graduate-level workers.

The current Labour government has signalled it intends to tighten the rules even further. Earlier this ⁠month, it unveiled plans to double the standard wait for permanent settlement from five to 10 years, against a backdrop of continued public concern about migration levels. A sustained ⁠fall ​in immigration would shrink Britain's workforce and weigh on its growth potential, while also straining the public finances, economists say.

Oxford Economics estimated in April that if net migration fell to zero over the long term, the economy would be more than 15% smaller by ⁠2060 than in its baseline forecast, and lower tax revenue would push up government borrowing even after allowing for a smaller population needing ⁠fewer public services. Britain's demographics have ⁠changed rapidly over the last three decades. Immigration boomed in the years following the 2004 expansion of the EU and then after Brexit in 2020, hitting a record high of 944,000 in the year ‌to March 2023.