Premier League leaders Arsenal have stumbled since the international break, but Manchester City's problems run ​far deeper ahead of Sunday's meeting between two teams who have been at ​the heart of recent Premier League title races.

Arsenal's 2-2 draw ‌at ​Newcastle United last weekend was followed by a midweek stalemate at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The slight dip has left manager Mikel Arteta with plenty to ponder but the truth is his side remain six points clear in the Premier ‌League and comfortably placed in Europe.

City, on the other hand, go to north London on Sunday on the back of three defeats and a draw in the Premier League and Tuesday's home draw with Napoli in the Champions League was hardly the sort of confidence boost required. For Arteta's Arsenal, the biggest problem has been efficiency in attack. They registered plenty of possession ‌and territory against Newcastle and Dortmund, but lacked a clinical edge. It was especially apparent against Dortmund with 30 goal attempts but only four on target.

City's recent slump ‌has exposed far wider issues. Their porous defence has gone 10 games without a clean sheet in all competitions, the midfield control and invention that were the trademark of former manager Pep Guardiola's side have vanished and even striker Erling Haaland looks becalmed.

"When you do not win you start to question everything," Haaland said after Tuesday's draw with Napoli -- a comment that summed up the current fragility. All of that too against a backdrop of ⁠uncertainty after an ​independent commission in September found City guilty of ⁠114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club are appealing the verdict and have denied wrongdoing.

City's slump, after winning their opening seven league games, has dampened the early mood of defiance at the club ⁠and the atmosphere has been flat at the Etihad Stadium. Defeat on Sunday would leave City nine points adrift of Arsenal and while the season is still young, such a deficit would leave them ​facing a bleak winter.

Maresca, who is beginning to come under intense scrutiny, will view Sunday's game as a chance to reignite City's season and a win would ⁠cut the gap to Arsenal to a manageable three points ahead of a full round of midweek fixtures. "It might be the day that City wake up," former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry said in midweek. "But if they play the ⁠same ​way they've been playing recently, being open and all over the place in midfield, it could be a long day."

Before Arsenal and City lock horns on Sunday there is the small matter of the Merseyside derby. Liverpool are in fourth place with 21 points from their 11 games, seven points behind Arsenal, but there are signs that new manager ⁠Andoni Iraola is beginning to make them tick.

Last week's 4-0 hammering of a woeful Manchester United followed an away win at Crystal Palace with Florian Wirtz scoring in both ⁠games -- further signs that the German is starting ⁠to make the impact expected when he signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025. Manchester United's new manager Mauricio Pochettino will make his home bow as his 19th-placed side host Brentford on Saturday seeking only their second victory of the season.

Fifth-placed Bournemouth will ‌look to continue their stunning recent ‌run as they eye a sixth successive league win when they face Fulham on Sunday. (Reporting ​by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)