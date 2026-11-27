Some operations at Saudi ​Aramco's Jazan refinery were temporarily halted after ‌a ​hostile aerial projectile struck the facility on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker and wounding several others, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry's statement did not ‌identify the attacker, but the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said earlier on Thursday that the Iran-aligned group had attacked the refinery. The strike was the Houthis' latest blow against key Saudi facilities, a day after the group claimed attacks on Ras ‌Tanura, the kingdom's largest refinery and a major crude export hub, and the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and ‌Jazan, amid escalating hostilities between the two sides.

The projectile caused a fire that was later brought under control, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi state news agency. Emergency and technical teams had responded to the incident and were assessing damage and checking the safety of ⁠facilities, ​it added. The refinery in the ⁠southwestern city of Jazan, near the Yemeni border, is designed to process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The coalition said it ⁠had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, which it said the Houthis had used in ​Thursday's attack on the refinery. Earlier, it warned that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with ⁠a firm military response. The Houthis, who control the most populous areas of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have launched missiles and drones at Saudi ⁠airports, ​oil facilities and office buildings since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, in a spillover from the US-Iran war.

The attacks have previously temporarily disrupted some of Aramco's operations and caused the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh. They ⁠also forced Saudi Arabia to postpone or cancel major international events, including soccer's AFC Asian Cup and the flagship FII ⁠investment conference. Fighting has intensified since ⁠the Houthis seized strategic territory along Yemen's Red Sea coast in September and advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route for Gulf oil producers seeking access to ‌the Red Sea.